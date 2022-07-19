ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Authorities plead with Coloradans to wear life jackets following deadly paddleboarding incident

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) believes 80% of drownings in Colorado this year could have been prevented by life jackets including the latest drowning death in Dillion Reservoir Saturday. CPW reports 26 people in Colorado have drown in our waters so far this year.

The Summit County Coroner's Office confirmed with CBS4 the 25-year-old paddleboarder found dead was Miguel Mendez from Englewood. Kevin Kelble, a Boat Ranger for Summit County Sheriff's Office was called in to help with the calls during the weekend's sudden and serious storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqswL_0gkDawtY00

"We go from 0-5 knots of wind and great paddling conditions, and we can literally go to 50 MPH winds and 4-foot waves and that can all happen in 60 seconds or less in this lake. It's very sudden, dramatic, and it can be very terrifying," Kelble said.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says a microburst storm is likely what threw Mendez from his paddleboard, and pushed it away from him while his lifejacket was strapped to the front of the board.

Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson has covered the importance of wearing a lifejacket on the water, especially in this cold, mountain water ( Rangers told him Monday this is a perfect example of why they prefer people put the life jackets on, instead of riding with them on the board (although that is legal.)

"I can answer that with 100% certainty with a lifejacket on, he would have survived. It would have kept his head above water, he was only 75 yards offshore and he was being blown towards shore," Kelble said.

"With a life jacket he might have been panicked, he might have been terrified, but as long as his head was above water and he could breathe. Literally the wind would have blown him straight back to shore and we wouldn't be having this conversation right now," said Kelble.

Kelble said with how fast storms can pop up in the mountains, you never can know when you'll need your life vest, or if you will still be able to get to it. He compared it to a motorcyclist strapping their helmet to the back of their bike.

"You have the helmet, you are riding, but you lay the bike down at 70 miles per hour, you get this massive head injury where you could have prevented or helped prevent that head injury. It is the same thing with this tool that you can use that could save your life," Kelble said.

Comments / 6

Plumb Joy
3d ago

I plead with our so called educators to teach all children how to swim instead of indoctrinating them to be gay, for one example.

Reply(4)
9
Related
CBS Denver

'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.  A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver. Dameron...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Lakewood apartment fire believed to be intentionally set

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Investigators believe a fire at an apartment in Lakewood that displaced five people was set on purpose, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Firefighters responded to a report near West 16th Place and Carr Street in Lakewood at a single story, multifamily apartment home Thursday. When they arrived, they found that a fire that had started outside one of the units in the bushes had spread in the apartment and up to the attic space, WMFR said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Summit County, CO
Accidents
Englewood, CO
Accidents
City
Englewood, CO
FOX31 Denver

75-year-old woman randomly attacked in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for information on a violent assault of an older woman that happened on a bike path Thursday afternoon. Police said a couple was walking on the path near the 1700 block of 13th Street around 12:45 p.m. when a man randomly grabbed a 75-year-old woman’s hair and threw her to the ground.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

James Moore accused of attacking 75-year-old woman in Boulder

Boulder Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed a violently attack on a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight. Police say the attacked happened at 12:45 p.m. on July 21 on the bike path near Arapahoe and 13th Streets.Investigators say a man walked up to a couple, grabbed the woman by her hair and threw her to the ground - unprovoked.People nearby who saw what happened rushed to pull the suspect off of the victim and detain him until officers arrived. They identify him as 24-year-old James Moore. Police say Moore is not known to the Boulder area and has no local address.Moore was taken to the hospital on a medical hold. He now faces a charge of assault on an at-risk adult.Anyone who witnessed any part of this crime or has information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver

After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Jordan Waddy charged in connection with Lodo police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged a man on Friday who was involved in an altercation in Lodo last weekend that resulted in shots fired by Denver police officers. Jordan Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault. Denver police have stated that Waddy, 21, pointed a gun at officers early Sunday morning after the bars closed and people poured out into the street.It began when police said that Waddy was in an altercation with other individuals at 20th and Larimer Street around 1:30 a.m. July 17....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Look twice' signs at Denver parking lots to encourage drivers to watch for motorcycles

An increase in motorcycle deaths in Colorado prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new safety campaign. The agency is placing safety signs at parking lot in Denver.They remind drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.Officials say deaths among motorcyclists are up 6% compared to 2021; 75 in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021."With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads," said Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director. "This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Paddleboarding#Life Jackets#Accident#Cpw#Mph#Mountain Newsroom
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Community demands accountability for Denver LoDo shooting

Six bystanders are recovering after being wounded by Denver Police officers when they fired into a crowd over the weekend. Residents gathered outside the State Capitol Thursday to protest their actions, while demanding answers and accountability. Residents like Jennie Szunskie, who live downtown, are disappointed with DPD's actions and their response.  "[DPD] didn't even tell the victims that it was the police who shot them. They didn't take accountability," Szunskie said. "We shouldn't be having another mass shooting, caused by the police, with no answers." RELATED: 2 LoDo shooting victims describe chaos leading to Denver police shootingDenver Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRDO

A stolen car has been recovered in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stolen car was recovered last night in connection with an armed home invasion that involved at least 5 people. Detectives found the car in downtown colorado springs with two people inside. They blocked in the car and were able to detain the suspects after a short foot chase.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95.7 KEZJ

Colorado Woman Dies at North Idaho Hospital After ATV Wreck

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Colorado woman died at a north Idaho hospital after crashing an ATV Tuesday evening in Bonner County. Idaho State Police said troopers responded to the hospital for the reported crash that happened sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Trestle Creek Road. The 47-year-old woman of Loveland, Colorado had died after being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. A 44-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the woman had missed a curve and crashed the ATV; both riders had been wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
CBS Denver

Tina Peters surrenders, released after arrest warrant issued for bond violation

Tina Peters turned herself in to authorities on Thursday night in Pitkin County following an arrest warrant issued by the Fruita Police Department. Online records show that she turned herself in at 9:22 p.m. Thursday at the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.  Peters is now free on bond. She is accused of violating an order to not contact elections officials in Mesa County. CBS4's Rick Sallinger spoke with Peters as she was driving to Aspen to surrender in Pitkin County, "Are you going to turn yourself in now?""Yes," Peters replied. " I'm going to get my stuff and go through their...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy