ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa cemetery closes down due to extensive storm damage

12news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are now cleaning up around the...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

First Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warning, possible storms coming Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert day for dangerous heat in the desert. Look for a high of 113 degrees today in the Valley, with an Excessive Heat Warning that goes into effect at 11 a.m. today and continues through 8 p.m. on Friday. High temperatures should top out tomorrow closer to 115 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

40-foot tree falls onto Mesa man’s home; how to address damage if it happens to you

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People across the Valley are still cleaning up around their homes following those monsoon storms. For one Mesa man, the wind was so intense his neighbor’s tree landed on his home, causing holes in the roof and allowing rain to get inside as it down poured. Travis Clawson and his family were watching the storms from inside their home on Sunday night. Unfortunately, what they thought was noise from thunder and lightning was actually a 40-foot tree landing on their home. “It’s crazy. It was like a boom,” Clawson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
santanvalley.com

Gantzel Rd Lane Closure starts July 25

Roadwork will take place in San Tan Valley on Gantzel Rd between Pecan Creek Dr and Chandler Heights Rd. The roadwork will begin on July 25th and is expected to last through August. Work will include a speed reduction and lane closure for southbound travel on Gantzel Rd. Please allow...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
santanvalley.com

Lane restrictions on Ironwood Drive at SR 24 in Pinal County July 23

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Ironwood Drive will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at State Route 24 beginning Saturday, July 23. ADOT urges drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:. North-...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon
Grace Lieberman

Pinal County officials declare state of emergency over storm-related power outages

After an emergency session meeting Tuesday, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the storm damage and power outages in the area. Around ten thousand residents in Eloy, Arizona City and surrounding areas lost power from the massive storm that hit the Valley on Sunday. Many are still without power, leaving residents vulnerable to the deadly summer heat.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Powerful monsoon storms wreak havoc, leaving thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active monsoon season continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning as thousands still remain without power in the Valley. Areas of north Mesa saw almost an inch and a half of rain! Wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down large transmission towers, trees and cacti in many parts of the East Valley.
AZFamily

Storms cause awning collapse at Mesa business, other damage around the Valley

Phoenix preschool owner devastated after two people set school buses on fire. Jenell Jones said it is still unclear how much insurance will cover and with the school year coming up, time is running out to get the buses fixed. Phoenix family wants answers after 19-year-old woman killed during home...
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 people killed, several others hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames. Six people were...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy