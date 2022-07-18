ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Summer Activities For Your Entertainment In Coronado

coronadonewsca.com
 4 days ago

Coronado has so many opportunities to get active, be involved, and make connections, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to look. Here are summer activities in which you and your family can participate:....

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coronadonewsca.com

Ciao! It’s CIFF Italian Night At The Movies!

As part of its monthly Classic Film Series, Coronado Island Film Festival will bring the Italian Oscar winner, “Cinema Paradiso” (1989), to the Village Theatre, 620 Orange Avenue, on Wednesday, July 27. Tickets, which include complimentary adult beverages and other refreshments, are $15 and may be purchased in...
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Lawn Bowling Club Burger And Dog Fest

On Thursday, July 21, The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) will host its annual BBQ. This year will feature hamburgers and hotdogs and include a variety of delicious toppings. There will also be a hosted bar with adult beverages. The event is free this year, but we are always delighted...
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Hospital Foundation To Host 12th Annual Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m. - Lunch. 1:00 p.m. - Shotgun start. 5:30 p.m. - Social Hour with music, food, beverages and Tournament Awards. Unable to attend? There are still opportunities to sponsor or underwrite with a donation to Coronado Hospital Foundation. All proceeds support the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care. Vacation...
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Health
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Health
coronadonewsca.com

Return Of The Con ... San Diego Comic-Con Welcomes Back Fans & Friends

The past few Julys have been relatively quiet affairs across the bay at the San Diego Convention Center, where, ordinarily, over 100,000 fans of anything and everything pop culture gather to celebrate their favorite fandoms. Yes, I’m talking about the largest and best known convention of its kind; San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

San Diego Comic-con ...

Return Of The Con ... San Diego Comic-Con Welcomes Back Fans & Friends. The past few Julys have been relatively quiet affairs across the bay at the San Diego Convention Center, where, ordinarily, over 100,000 fans of anything and everything pop culture gather to celebrate their favorite fandoms. Yes, I’m talking about the largest and best known convention of its kind; San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Historical Association To Hold Annual Meeting July 28

All Coronado Historical Association members in good standing are invited to attend the Annual Meeting and announcement of election results of Directors and Officers on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The Annual Meeting will be held in person in the CHA Lecture Hall at 1100 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA. Members who wish to attend must be current members in good standing and must RSVP by contacting CHA at (619) 435-7242 or info@coronadohistory.org.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Roundtable To Meet July 22

Brian Barreto, Cal Am Water External Affairs Manager, will speak at Coronado Roundtable on Friday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library. Brian will present an overview of the drought, new water conservation measures and watering schedule. Brian was appointed to his position in December 2008. Additionally, Brian serves on the Board of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. Brian holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Whittier College and is a candidate for a master’s degree at the Claremont Graduate School. If you cannot or choose not to attend in person, the Zoom Meeting ID is 822 6018 8084. Passcode 459278.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

LTC Floyd Mickey Moore

On 10 June 2022, LTC Floyd M. Moore (US Army Ret) quietly passed away in his home in Coronado. Floyd entered this world in 1941, at a time of war to a family of Marines. His father served in the Marines in Europe and the Pacific. Floyd would always find the desire to serve as his primary driving force.
CORONADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy