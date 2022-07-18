Summer Activities For Your Entertainment In Coronado

Brian Barreto, Cal Am Water External Affairs Manager, will speak at Coronado Roundtable on Friday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library. Brian will present an overview of the drought, new water conservation measures and watering schedule. Brian was appointed to his position in December 2008. Additionally, Brian serves on the Board of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. Brian holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Whittier College and is a candidate for a master’s degree at the Claremont Graduate School. If you cannot or choose not to attend in person, the Zoom Meeting ID is 822 6018 8084. Passcode 459278.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO