Murder trial set to continue Tuesday; incident was in 2020

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial for a Davenport man who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 2020 incident will continue Tuesday in Scott County Court. Princesun Murphy, 37, also faces a felony charge of...

www.ourquadcities.com

KWQC

Man sentenced to prison in fatal East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of an East Moline man. Lamont L. Williams, 28, will receive day for day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail, court records show. He also will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Man accused of firing gun Wednesday

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a man for allegedly shooting a gun as he ran between houses and through yards Wednesday in a Moline neighborhood. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. Shawn W. Skinner, 50, Moline, faces charges of reckless discharge of a...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
KWQC

Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police. Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The Clinton Police Department...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Arrest made in Kwik Star shooting; attempted murder charge filed

UPDATE: July 21, 2022, 11:26 a.m. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder in an overnight shooting in west Davenport. At approximately 1:37 a.m. July 21, Davenport Police responded to Kwik Star (2850 W. Locust St.) in reference to reports of shots fired with one victim. Responding...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police investigate midnight homicide

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old male gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline police arrest armed suspect

On July 20, 2022 at 5:26 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun. Several callers reported he was near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that left one person injured at a Davenport convenience store. Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced to 5 years for breaking into storage, stealing truck

A 48-year-old Muscatine man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for breaking into a Walcott storage facility. Other charges were dropped after James Chelf earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, according to court documents. Police say he broke into T&C Storage, 305 Walcott Road, Walcott, shortly before...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was fatally shot in Rock Island Friday, according to police. Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to a media release. According to police, a 21-year-old man was found...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Loaded gun, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms found in drug house

A 64-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple felony charges after police say she hosted a drug house where they found a loaded gun, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms. Deborah Van Almen faces two charges of controlled substance violation, two charges of failure to affix a drug stamp, and gathering where controlled substances are used – all felonies, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

IA man sentenced to 210 months on meth charges

A Burlington man was sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine. Jose Luis Escundino Romayor, 37, was sentenced July 19 to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Romayor must serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term. Romayor pleaded to the charge in February 2022.
BURLINGTON, IA
fox32chicago.com

8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago. The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

A deadly shooting at Maquoketa Caves on Friday morning. Three people killed by a gunman who then killed himself. It’s not clear if that will come anytime soon. Investigators say it happened around 6:30 a.m. They found three people dead at the campgrounds. Then a short time later they...
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect posted Facebook video of himself with gun

A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he posted a Facebook photo of himself with a gun. Corliss Hill faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, court documents say. On April 14, members of the...

