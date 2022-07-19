‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Alec Garza? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette premiered on July 11, 2022, and producers introduced fans to a new format to spice things up on the show. Instead of one Bachelorette, this season features two – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. After getting their hearts broken by Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor when he fell in love with three of his finalists, the women returned for their own turn calling the shots. One of The Bachelorette contestants is Alec Garza. Here’s everything we know about Alec, including what he does for a living, his age, Instagram, and more.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Alec. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Alec Garza on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Alec is one of several men competing for Gabby or Rachel’s hearts in this season of The Bachelorette , and he made quite the entrance in the premiere episode. Alec had a children’s choir sing what we can only guess is an Alec original called “Clayton Sucks.” While the women were tired of the guys bringing up their past season with Clayton , they chuckled at the song’s lyrics before meeting Alec.

ABC describes Alec as “charismatic, athletic, funny and, why lie, he loves to be the center of attention. Alec describes marriage as sacred and he isn’t interested in settling for anything less than his true soul mate.”

Alec considers himself very driven and wants to find a partner that matches that level of ambition. He believes he needs someone on the “same wavelength” when it comes to passion and hustle in order to create a long-lasting relationship.

How old is Alec Garza, and what does he do for a living?

Alec is 27 years old, and ABC lists his occupation as a wedding photographer. His LinkedIn profile gives a few more details about his job, however. Alec owns his own company called AJG Works and serves as the business’ CEO. According to his LinkedIn page, Alec likes to “help bring clients visions to life through photography and video.” He also states he has “a passion for making YouTube videos about movies, games, and entertainment.”

Where can you find ‘Bachelorette’ star Alec on Instagram?

For those of you who want to snoop around on Alec’s social media, you’re in luck. You can find Alec under the username @alecjuliangarza . Because of Alec’s work in photography, it’s no surprise his Instagram page is filled with artistic shots of him out and about in different places. Alec wears a Spiderman costume in one image as red smoke billows behind him.

Alec’s profile also includes his promotional photo for his time on The Bachelorette . The caption reads, “The cat is out of the bag! It’s official I will be on the next season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC. A special shout-out to @gabbygabbin for playing such a pivotal role in all of this thank you nominating me and introducing me to this crazy adventure wouldn’t have made it without you! Shout-out to my friends and family for always supporting and believing in me and to my city Houston for making me the way I am! Love all of y’all and can’t wait for y’all to see me on the show.”

Tune in on Monday nights on ABC for all new episodes of The Bachelorette to watch Alec and his time with Gabby and Rachel play out on camera.

