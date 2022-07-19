ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield City Council discusses order for new personnel for police department

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1McT_0gkDVjCM00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council discussed a proposed order that would bring in new personnel to the Springfield Police Department Monday evening.

Springfield firefighters called to house fire on Powell Avenue

The move comes following a settlement reached with the Department of Justice and would allocate $550,000 to bring a compliance evaluator and attorney on board. A compliance evaluator has yet to be determined, but Attorney Kevin Murphy has been selected to run the internal investigations unit.

City Councilor Justin Hurst told 22News he objects to Murphy being selected.

“Kevin Murphy, he was hand-picked. And he, in my opinion, was hand-picked purposely because he spent the bulk of his career defending police officers. and so the fact that you would now have him in charge of the IIU investigations is extremely problematic,” said Justin Hurst of Springfield City Council.

Hurst went on to say that he believes Springfield citizens should have a chance to vet Attorney Murphy before the order is approved.

22News also contacted the Mayor’s office for comment on this matter however, we have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

City Council discusses group homes’ presence in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – In the wake of constituent complaints, the City Council discussed the implementation of group homes across the city during its July 5 meeting. Ward 9 City Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said an array of complaints from citizens led her to advocate for a discussion regarding group homes in the Public Safety Committee. Originally, City Councilor At-Large Robert Zygarowski hosted a meeting on the subject matter in December 2021.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Easthampton extending cooling centers

(WGGB/WSHM) - Some area communities will be keeping cooling centers open as extreme heat sticks around through the weekend. In Easthampton, the lobby of the public safety complex on Payson Avenue, which is open 24 hours a day, will be available Saturday and Sunday. Springfield officials announced Friday that they...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee Planning Board approves controversial Pilot site plan

CHICOPEE – After lengthy discussion, the Chicopee Planning Board approved the definitive site plans for a Pilot travel center on Burnett Road during their July 14 meeting. The approval is contingent upon Pilot receiving permitting from Eversource and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). Planning Board Background. The Planning...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#The Department Of Justice#Iiu#Nexstar Media Inc
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow Town Council exits negotiations with town manager replacement

EAST LONGMEADOW – Negotiations with Ronald San Angelo to become the next East Longmeadow town manager were terminated by the Town Council on July 12 after a discussion in executive session. The council had been negotiating with San Angelo since he was chosen for the position on May 31 after the town’s second professional search. The first turned up three candidates who were disqualified upon further review of East Longmeadow’s Home Rule Charter.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: trash fines for Holyoke property owners

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is urging property owners to keep the community clean. Otherwise, they will have to pay a fine that could be hundreds of dollars. “We have to do something with people who have no conscience about this problem,” said Ericka Roman of Holyoke....
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Video of Amherst Police interaction with minors raises concerns

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services. Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town takes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hunt for acting Holyoke city treasurer underway

HOLYOKE — A few notable names have emerged in the search for an acting city treasurer. Former treasurer Jon D. Lumbra, past School Committee member Devin Sheehan, and Rory Casey, former chief of staff to Mayor Alex B. Morse, are among those under consideration. The City Council’s Public Service...
HOLYOKE, MA
NECN

2 Missing Worcester Teens May Be Together, Police Say; 3 Others Also Sought

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a total of five missing 16-year-olds. Authorities said Thursday they were looking for Janisally Muller, who left her home on Adams Street at some point that day. On Friday, police said they were also looking for 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez, who had lest been seen leaving her own home on Adams Street.
WORCESTER, MA
businesswest.com

Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy