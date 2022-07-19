ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Perkins' trip to Essence Festival produces big overtime pay for security

By Gerry May
KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' security detail is raising more eyebrows after his trip to the Essence Festival in New Orleans. His SPD security guard claimed a total of 68 hours of time-and-a-half overtime pay and comp time across four days. Overtime slips obtained by KTBS 3 News...

K945

Report: Shreveport Mayor’s Essence Festival Trip Was Costly

A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival will be an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans will cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
