Music Industry Moves: Sony Music Publishing U.K. Signs Danger Mouse; Rich Costey Joins TaP Management Roster

By Thania Garcia
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Music Publishing U.K. has signed Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, to a worldwide publishing agreement. The musician, producer and composer is known for his long list of diverse projects which include Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 smash hit “Crazy” and his respective album, “St. Elsewhere.” Burton is also a part of the...

