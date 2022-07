A family in Cleveland, Ohio, who lost their 13-year-old daughter at the hands of police in 2019, are now suing the city for $20 million dollars. Police departments across the country have been heavily scrutinized for their perceived lack of caution and ostensive ability to skate on the edge of mandated policy. We’ll continue to share these stories in hopes of encouraging folks – on both sides of the law – to continue to strive to do the right thing.

