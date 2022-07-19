ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gerwyn Price shakes off early troubles to reach World Matchplay second round

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBCyM_0gkDUr3900
Price advanced to round two with a 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler (Steven Patson/PA) (PA Wire)

Gerwyn Price bounced back from an early deficit to punch his way into round two of the World Matchplay with a 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler in Blackpool.

The world number two, who suffered a fractured hand in March, won the first leg with an immediate break before his German debutant opponent broke back with a 96 checkout in a 12-dart second leg.

The Welshman soon found himself battling from behind, his rival making it 3-1 before Price found his form, pining D10 to seal a 15-dart fifth leg.

Price went up 5-4 thanks to his opponents’ two wide misses at D8, but Schindler answered in the 10th leg, taking out 141 for the break after the interval before two consecutive 11-darters gave Price a 9-7 advantage.

Schindler kept himself in contention, winning his eighth leg with a 91 checkout on D16, but Price, who will next meet Dave Chisnall, ultimately sealed his second-round berth, averaging 99.78 with eight maximums.

An all-English clash opened proceedings at the Winter Gardens as Bedlington’s Chris Dobey looked for his first World Matchplay win against 2019 champion Rob Cross.

All looked to be going Dobey’s way as he dominated the opening legs, finding himself up 8-2 before Cross took out 76 in two darts to claw back the leg and begin a magnificent six-win run to level proceedings at eight legs apiece.

Dobey responded with an 11-darter before Cross forced a tie-break with a bullseye for a 74 checkout, ultimately completing the 11-9 comeback to set up a second-round clash with Jose de Sousa.

The Portugal native advanced with a 10-6 victory over Gabriel Clemens, hitting his sixth maximum before wrapping up the contest with a match-highest 136 checkout and a 93.55 average.

Chisnall wrapped up the evening, setting up his clash with Price after coming out on top of a cagey contest with Kim Huybrechts with wins in the final three legs to make it 10-7 and book his place in the last 16.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Athletics-American Norman finally lands 400m gold

EUGENE, Ore., July 22 (Reuters) - Michael Norman finally delivered on the big stage on Friday as he produced a command performance to win gold against a stacked field in the World Championships 400 metres final and continue the American gold rush on home soil.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith clinches bronze in 400m at World Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith’s gutsy run saw him win bronze in the 400m at the World Championships.The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada, who took silver in Eugene.Hudson-Smith held off the challenge of the USA’s Champion Allison in the final 50m to cling on to a podium place.It is Great Britain’s fourth medal in America after Laura Muir won 1500m bronze, Dina Asher-Smith clinched 200m bronze and Jake Wightman’s stunning 1500m gold.Hudson-Smith revealed before the championships he was ready to quit athletics in 2014 and had applied for the Army while he was working in Asda.The 27-year-old, from Wolverhampton, had broken Iwan Thomas’ 25-year-old British record at Hayward Field in May when he ran 44.35 seconds.On the same track on Friday in Oregon he could not beat his time with Norman running 44.29 seconds to win and James 44.48 seconds. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Gabriel Clemens
Person
Kim Huybrechts
Person
Gerwyn Price
Person
Martin Schindler
Person
Dave Chisnall
The Independent

Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

Linda Sembrant’s dramatic stoppage-time winner earned Sweden a 1-0 victory over Belgium and the chance to face England in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.Stina Blackstenius was denied a goal by VAR midway through the first half and Sweden were made to wait until the dying seconds to see off a valiant Belgian effort at Leigh Sports Village.Wave after wave of Sweden attack in the second period had brought no joy to that point, with goalkeeper Nicky Evrard proving to be their nemesis.But heartbreak for the Red Flames came in the second minute of stoppage time when Sembrant smashed home to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Independent

Left-arm seamers blow away South Africa as England square ODI series

England’s legion of left-armers blew away South Africa’s top order to seal a crushing 118-run victory in the second ODI and set up a series decider.It was make or break at Old Trafford with Jos Buttler side’s having lost five of their previous seven white-ball games this month and staring down the prospect of a third straight series defeat.Defending 201 all out in a rain-reduced 29-over contest, England’s southpaw seamers Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran weaved their magic as the chase eventually subsided for a miserable 83.Topley and Willey, recalled after being rested for the previous match, left...
WORLD
The Independent

Hearing home fans sing national anthem giving England ‘extra push’, says Keira Walsh

England’s Keira Walsh cannot wait to belt out another hair-raising rendition of the national anthem ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses will play Sweden for a place in the Wembley final after their thrilling extra-time win against Spain on Wednesday.Walsh feels singing ‘God Save The Queen’ best encapsulates the growing excitement about the Lionesses’ chances of lifting their first major trophy.The Manchester City midfielder said: “For me, it’s when we’re singing the national anthem.“You can hear it echoing around the stadium and it’s such a special feeling and one we’ve not experienced before because we’ve not...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First World#Coming Out On Top#German
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:
SOCCER
The Independent

David Willey claims ‘Mother Cricket’ scuppered South Africa time-wasting ploy

David Willey was pleased to see South African attempts at time-wasting fail during England’s series-levelling victory at Old Trafford, claiming “Mother Cricket” had scuppered the ploy.England romped to a 118-run victory in the second ODI, squaring the ledger at 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s decider at Headingley after bowling out the Proteas for 83.South Africa never looked like getting close to their target of 202 from the moment they slumped to six for four after four calamitous overs, but at one stage a light sprinkling of rain seemed as though it might save them.Had England not managed 20 overs the game...
WORLD
The Independent

Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead

Paul Waring maintained his grip at the top of the Cazoo Classic leaderboard, closing out round two with a two-stroke lead in Southport.The Englishman, who tied the course record with a nine-under 63 in round one, carded 70 on a second day of play that saw the entire field challenged by a dramatic shift in wind direction at Hillside.Waring opened his afternoon with a bogey on the 10th which he quickly balanced out with a birdie from six feet on the par-four 12th, one of five on the day for the Wirral native who also bogeyed twice more before finishing the...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy