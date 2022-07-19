ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour awards Joohyung Kim special temporary membership

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQQl2_0gkDUqAQ00

Joohyung Kim, a promising 20-year-old golfer from South Korea, received a special temporary membership from the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season Monday.

The special status means Kim is now eligible for an unlimited number of sponsor exemptions into PGA Tour events so he can attempt to earn his tour card for next season.

Kim is ranked No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking Monday after reaching a personal high of No. 39 last week. He made the cut in his debuts at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and the week before The Open, he finished third at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Kim has picked up four victories across the Asian Tour and Korean Tour since 2019.

“I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and now I have more work ahead of me to earn full PGA Tour status for 2023,” Kim said in a news release. “It has always been a dream of mine to play the PGA Tour and I am very grateful to 3M for giving me this opportunity to compete.”

According to the PGA Tour, to earn full status for next season Kim must earn at least as many “non-member FedEx Cup points” as the final eligible player to qualify for this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Kim will play this week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., on a sponsor exemption.

He is the youngest player to be awarded special temporary member status since Chilean Joaquin Niemann in 2017-18, when he was 19.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Golf legend ranks the Masters DEAD LAST out of the 4 majors

The final major of the year has come and gone, with Australian Cam Smith winning his maiden major title at the Old Course at St. Andrews over the weekend. When it comes to the four majors, it’s widely considered that the Masters, with the green jacket and exclusive Champions Dinner on offer, is the most coveted of the lot, but not according to 9-time major champion Gary Player who has ranked the tournament bottom of the pile.
GOLF
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reportedly Makes Notable Decision With LIV Golf

LIV Golf continues to try and pry the biggest names in American golf out of the PGA Tour. And Charles Barkley is no exception. According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has agreed to play in the LIV's next Pro-Am event. But Barkley also anticipates an offer from LIV Golf to be one of their broadcasters as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#The Asian Tour#Korean Tour#Fedex Cup Playoffs#Chilean#Liv
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman: LIV Golf "rumours are true"; Top 40 player agents still calling him

Greg Norman has revealed how LIV Golf will transition into a proper golf league format from 2023 onwards, following an interview with Australian Golf Digest. Norman, 67, also told the publication that his phone has been off the hook as numerous agents of the world's top 40 players express continued interest in joining LIV Golf.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of 3M Open as LIV Golf rumour lingers

Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn through injury after shooting a disastrous 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. Matsuyama, 30, has endured a rollercoaster run of form of late with a bizarre disqualification at the Memorial Tournament preceding a fourth at the US Open, missed cut at the Scottish Open and tie for 68th at the 150th Open Championship.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Olympic medals and championship rings are rad. But what about an ESPYS trophy?. On July 20, the biggest names in the sporting world headed to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 ESPYS. Hosted by Golden State Warriors player...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Henrik Stenson is another dishonest LIV Golf player, but Europe knew he was a risky Ryder Cup gamble

For a sport that prides itself on values like honesty, honor and integrity, golf sure seems over-populated with people whose word is worth about as much as a phlegm sundae on a sweltering day. ’Twas always thus, of course, no matter how energetically the PGA Tour marketed everyone as being of admirable character and charitable bearing. Thanks to Greg Norman’s ongoing abuse of the Clown Prince’s checkbook, at least now less work is required to identify the game’s most hollow charlatans. Just lob a dart at the LIV Golf line-up. And don’t feel the need to aim carefully.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Remembering the greatest individual tournament finish in golf history 30 years later

Have a wee think about this one: In the long history of professional golf, what constitutes the best-ever finish to a tournament by the eventual winner?. There are many contenders, Cameron Smith’s 64 at St. Andrews on Sunday to win the 150th Open joining the list. Some could point to Charl Schwartzel’s four straight closing birdies to clinch the 2011 Masters. Shaun Micheel’s wondrous 7-iron to within six inches of the flag on the final hole at Oak Hill will no doubt provide the 2003 PGA champion with some support. And those of a more elderly vintage might go for Arnold Palmer’s final-round 65 at Cherry Hills in 1960, a score that gave “The King” his only U.S. Open victory.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy