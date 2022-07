COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced the appointment of a Columbia Councilwoman to serve on the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board (SCORF) Thursday. Dr. Aditi Bussells was tapped to serve on SCORF as the Vice-Chair. The board administers the money from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund to help communities in the state with the opioid epidemic. The funds come from a $2 billion lawsuit against drug manufacturers. South Carolina received $360 million as part of the settlement.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO