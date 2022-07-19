National Daiquiri Day with Jon Davidson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Taco Bell is being sued by two customers after they said a manager poured boiling hot water on them. The lawsuit was filed on July 13 in Dallas County for the incident that took place on June 17. Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor) both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order.According to the lawsuit, the $30 order was filled incompletely twice in the drive-thru. The lawsuit continues to say that when the two women went inside to fix their...

