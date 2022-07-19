ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Lee Cranfill Joins St. Bernards Clopton Clinic

By NEA Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. – St. Bernards Healthcare announced Monday that Internal Medicine Specialist Lee Cranfill, M.D., P.A has joined the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic medical team, which consists of more than 20 multi-specialty healthcare providers. Dr. Cranfill adds more than three decades of practice to the team at Clopton...

Employee Scholarship Established in Honor of Wallace and Jama Fowler

JONESBORO, Ark.— Employees at NEA Baptist now have an opportunity to receive additional financial aid while furthering their education. The Wallace and Jama Fowler Memorial Scholarship is created through a $100,000 donation from Chris and Kim Fowler to honor the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Fowler. The scholarship will provide full-time employees $2,500 for the year with a lifetime cap of $5,000. Applications are now open with a deadline to apply being August 5, 2022.
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Lena Awar Joins St. Bernards HeartCare Center

JONESBORO, Ark. – Interventional Cardiologist and Jonesboro native Lena Awar, M.D. has joined the medical team at St. Bernards HeartCare Center. Dr. Awar arrives at St. Bernards after practicing Cardiology in southern California since 2015, including an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship and Cardiovascular Fellowship at the University of Southern California and an Internal Medicine Residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
Kait 8

Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat. The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme. The...
Arkansas Health
Kait 8

“He made everyone smile,” Restaurant honors fallen officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The passing of Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks sent shockwaves around the community, prompting one business to honor his life. Parks worked at Cracker Barrel in Jonesboro for 15 years before joining the force. After his passing, the staff wanted to honor Parks by hanging his...
Kait 8

Council committee sends animal ordinance to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council Public Safety Committee voted to send an ordinance amendment that would address displaying and handling of animals to the full council. The meeting Tuesday night would provide guidelines on the handling, displaying, or giving away of animals in the city of Jonesboro.
Kait 8

Sea of Blue escorts fallen officer home to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A procession of police cars, their sirens on and blue lights flashing, escorted a police officer’s body Monday to a Jonesboro funeral home. Jonesboro police officers escorted a hearse carrying the body of Patrolman Vincent Parks from Little Rock to Emerson’s Funeral Home. Parks...
Kait 8

Governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Jonesboro police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all flags in the state of Arkansas Tuesday to be flown at half-staff to honor Patrolman Vincent Parks. In his official proclamation, Hutchinson honored Parks’s “determination to serve his fellow man. His bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas and is worthy of our remembrance.”
Kait 8

“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of months, people in Paragould have noticed many grand openings as the city has dealt with a surge in population growth. With Greene County having one of the highest median incomes in the area, Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was time for businesses to catch up.
PARAGOULD, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kait 8

Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A bar that has grown with generations of people in Northeast Arkansas is back open, with the same memories and food Arkansans remember. As soon as the door opens, the jukebox is playing and grease is sizzling in the kitchen. Those are the sounds many have heard at Roy’s for over 80 years. The bar shut its doors about two years ago.
Villager Journal

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds. Sharp County Quorum Court was held Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sharp County Courthouse. County Judge Gene Moore called the meeting to order. The minutes from the June meeting were accepted by the JPs unanimously. County Treasurer...
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Monday morning in Lawrence County. According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 6 kilometers (3.78 miles) west-southwest of Ravenden. Seismographs recorded the temblor at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 18. So far, no one...
Officer gets 22 hour suspension without pay for slam seen in viral video

An officer seen on video slamming a suspect following an argument will face disciplinary action and corrective training. On Tuesday, July 19, JPD quietly updated an earlier post from July 12 stating the internal investigation into this incident had concluded with the decision to place Officer Joseph Harris on a 22 hour suspension without pay. Patrol Officer Harris is currently on leave, the post stated, which started on Monday, July 11.
neareport.com

Nine firearms reported stolen during weekend in Jonesboro

Several gun thefts have been reported recently in Jonesboro, ranging from vehicle break-ins to residential burglaries. A report taken on Saturday indicates that around 4 to 5 AM at the 1600-block of West Oak Avenue, a vehicle was broken into and a Springfield 1911 .45 handgun stolen, along with other items. Another vehicle theft was reported in the 1700-block of West Oak Avenue during the same time frame, suggesting the suspect or suspects may have hit multiple vehicles in a row.
