San Diego, CA

Group fights against mask policies, files to run for San Diego school boards

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Starting on today, staff, teachers and students at the San Diego Unified School District are required to wear masks indoors. That affects everyone going to summer school and summer enrichment programs. It’s bringing up a lot of emotions and push-back from some in the...

www.cbs8.com

San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA

