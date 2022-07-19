Group fights against mask policies, files to run for San Diego school boards
News 8 KFMB
4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Starting on today, staff, teachers and students at the San Diego Unified School District are required to wear masks indoors. That affects everyone going to summer school and summer enrichment programs. It’s bringing up a lot of emotions and push-back from some in the...
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a bill sponsored by a San Diego Democrat that prohibits those convicted of child or elder abuse from possessing firearms for 10 years. AB 2239, from Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, extends a prohibition on firearm ownership and/or possession for felony offenses and certain misdemeanors. The...
The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
A Chula Vista couple has been doing its parts to help save water and have been recognized b their efforts. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. Annually, San Diego County water agencies...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As part of his consistent and continued efforts to create more shelter beds to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets, Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday announced the opening of the city's newest shelter. It's called Rachel's Promise, the downtown shelter will serve up...
San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masks are now required to be worn indoors for students and staff at school in the San Diego Unified School District. Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the return of the mandate.
Two school districts in San Diego's South Bay are not requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors, but they are strongly encouraging it. They confirmed their stances on the heels of San Diego Unified reintroducing its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, which it says was triggered when San Diego County's COVID hospitalization data met the criteria for the CDC's highest "community level."
A nationwide jewelry retailer has agreed to pay $34.2 million to resolve allegations that it used deceptive sales tactics on active duty service members, including those stationed in San Diego, it was announced Wednesday. Harris Jewelers reached the settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the attorneys general of more...
Parents are dismayed and even outraged to see that a California school district is bringing back indoor masking for its students. San Diego Unified School District board president Sharon Whitehurst-Payne recently defended her district’s decision to return to masking indoors — including for summer school students — as Fox News Digital reported earlier.
Public health officials recorded more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 three times in the past seven days, including Wednesday. The count for Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, stood at 2,007, up by 360 from the day before. The county also reported 10 deaths. The highs...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wastewater monitoring in the Bay Area suggests the ongoing surge of BA.5 has now eclipsed the levels of transmission seen in that area during the massive Omicron surge over the winter. So far, San Diego’s monitoring stations show we’re still about one-fourth of the way...
SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
San Diego is known around the world for its massive zoo, beautiful beaches, and unique culture. The idyllic weather and countless attractions make San Diego one of the most popular tourist destinations. So, what is the best time to visit San Diego?. The best time to visit San Diego is...
Greetings from the Burgh, where it’s been a very busy day of fundraising. Every month, Payday pays an editor $32 an hour to edit, brainstorm, and help research articles. (And he helps hold me accountable.) Lenny Flatley is a great addition to the squad as a coop editor. Donate...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
Comments / 0