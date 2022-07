PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The Diamond Watch wildfire, which was started by lightning, has now exceeded initial attack and smoke is likely visible from the Priest Lake area. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the fire is located about five miles west of Normand, Idaho and has burned three-and-a-half acres on the northeast side of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, Washington.

