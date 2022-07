EMBED <> More Videos VIDEO: 48 skydivers form free-falling human chain

OHIO (WLS) -- A group of dare-devils have broken a record in Ohio and they clearly have no fear of heights.

Forty-eight skydivers jumped out of three separate planes and linked up mid-air to form the largest free-falling human chain formation ever accomplished in Ohio.

That broke the old record of 33 linked-up skydivers, which was set more than a decade ago.