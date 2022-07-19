ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremer County, IA

Fairbank Mayor dies in crash involving driver's ed vehicle

By Valeree Dunn
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBremer County — The mayor of an Iowa town has died following a crash involving a driver's ed vehicle in Bremer County Monday. According to a crash report by Iowa State Patrol, Gregory Michael Harter, 71, was killed when a 14-year-old driving student crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 30 just west of Highway 100 at about 3:17 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled in the median.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -Hiawatha Police say a woman barely escaped death after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train. Police releasing the body camera footage to KCRG-TV9. It happened late Wednesday afternoon on Coral Drive, near the Bali Hai Estates Mobile Home. Hiawatha Police were responding to...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids crews respond to dumpster fire Friday

Witnesses in a Cedar Rapids apartment complex claim a dumpster exploded and caught on fire Friday. Firefighters could be seen outside Monroe Place Apartments putting out the fire in the late morning/early afternoon. Cedar Rapids Fire spokesperson Mike Battien tells Iowa's News Now the fire is under investigation. Battien said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Bremer County, IA
City
Fairbank, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Bremer County, IA
Accidents
Bremer County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ryan, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD: Gunshots fired; nobody harmed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) released a statement on Friday informing residents that gunshots were fired. CRPD arrived at the scene around 3:54 p.m. They were not able to find anyone involved with the gunfire, however evidence was collected and witnesses gave testimonials. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning. Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy. “I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who...
MARION, IA
kwayradio.com

Arrest After Ladder Used in Break-In

A Waterloo man has been arrested after using a neighbor’s ladder to break into another neighbor’s apartment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 38 year old Joseph Roster admitted to using the ladder to break into the apartment of his upstairs neighbor and stealing an item and placing it in his own apartment. The victim reported Roster had been acting strangely, including bringing her new locks for her apartment door that would have given anybody access to her living quarters who had a key to the common front door. Roster has been charged with second degree Burglary and first degree Stalking. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Gregory Michael
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New legislation allows ATVs and ORVs; Waterloo declares limits

WATERLOO, Iowa — The City of Waterloo sent out a press release Wednesday reminding residents that All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) are not allowed on city streets. As of July 1, 2022, a new law was put into effect allowing registered ATVs and Off Road Utility Vehicles (ORV) to operate in all 99 Iowa counties under specific conditions.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#City Council#Traffic Accident#Fairbank Community
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man faces 77 years in prison for posing as officer & beating older couple for $50K

COGGON, Iowa — A Linn County man has been found guilty on all counts for posing as an officer, beating an older Coggon couple, and stealing $50,000 from their safe. On Tuesday, a jury convicted Brandon Lee, 33 of Cedar Rapids, on two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of willful injury, first-degree theft, and impersonating a public official.
LINN COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Gas Station Sold Gas For $2!

Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Marshalltown looking for vicious dog and owner

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed when lawn tractor rolls over, pins him, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

BAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident. In a news release Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Walter Du Charme was operating an older model New Holland lawn tractor at a property on County Highway A in the town of Bloomington around 4:15 p.m. when it rolled over on steep terrain.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy