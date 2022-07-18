ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats: Overturning of Roe harms Black women more

By Raquel Martin
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhxfp_0gkDRtvE00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are elevating calls to pass legislation to protect the health of expecting mothers following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

They say the ruling disproportionately harms Black women, who already die from pregnancy-related issues at higher rates.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications compared to white women. A study from the University of Colorado Boulder found pregnancy-related deaths among Black women could spike 33% after many states outlaw abortion.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., said it’s vital Congress take action to protect Black mothers.

Senate Democrats seek to protect women who travel for abortions

“Lives are at stake,” Kelly said. “This will determine who lives and who doesn’t.”

Kelly said one way to help reduce harm is the MOMMA’s Act , which would ensure mothers on Medicaid have permanent access to postpartum care for a full year. Congress extended postpartum coverage last year but Kelly said it’s only temporary.

She said she’s hoping to have the MOMMA’s Act included in a larger package Senate Democrats are currently negotiating. Senators say they are hoping to pass that package before the year is over.

While speaking at the NAACP convention on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to close that gap, not just for Black women but also for rural and low-income mothers who all die at higher rates.

“It will be a national priority,” Harris said at the convention.

Democrats aim to restore abortion access

Last year, Democrats tried but failed to pass similar maternal health reforms inside their Build Back Better plan.

Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., say the best way to improve outcomes for mothers is by lowering the cost of health care.

“Right now it is absolutely unaffordable for working people in this country, no matter what their racial background or geographic background, it is simply not tenable,” Hawley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis voices support for gay marriage bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The idea of a law to ensure that same-sex and mixed-sex couples have a right to obtain a marriage license is gaining momentum. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) is one of several Republicans who on Wednesday voiced possible support for a bill passed Tuesday with bipartisan support in the House that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Kamala Harris
WNCT

3 accused of trafficking drugs in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area. Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Suspect in Ayden double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville. Officials […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Caller: ‘There’s blood everywhere’ at home of ex-NAACP head

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An unidentified man told dispatchers for a North Carolina sheriff’s office that “there’s blood everywhere” at the home of the former state president of the NAACP who was found dead earlier this week, according to a recording of the call. The 911 call, placed by a woman who accompanied the man […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Medicaid
WNCT

Operation Wash Out: Dozens arrested in York, Gaston counties

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
WNCT

GPD investigating 11 stolen handguns, AR-15 rifle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating the theft of 11 handguns and one AR-15 rifle, which they believe happened between the dates of June 4 and July 18. An incident report from GPD shows the guns were stolen from a woman who GPD confirmed is a local firearms dealer. She believes the firearms […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wallace man arrested, facing drug-related charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Wallace Police Department used a search warrant at a residence on Butler Road in Wallace, NC. In the search, detectives recovered approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, approximately 21 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, otherwise referred to as “Dirty 30’s,” two handguns, and $7,410.
WALLACE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WNCT

Nash County man celebrates $1.4M jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two killed in shooting at Ayden convenience store

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy