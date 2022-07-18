ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden Beach, NC

North Carolina shark fishing tourney moved over concerns

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A shore-based shark fishing tournament on the North Carolina coast has been rescheduled after coastal officials expressed concerns about the event’s impact on tourism.

Event organizer Marty Wright said fishermen could fish for sharks from Ocean Isle Beach to Oak Island, and that participants would only be using baitfish dropped from kayaks about 300 to 600 feet (91 to 182 meters) offshore, WWAY reported.

The event was scheduled for last weekend, but it was moved to October after Wright said he received a call from Oak Island’s mayor asking him to move the event to after Labor Day, when there are fewer swimmers at the beach.

Holden Beach Mayor Alan Holden said the tournament isn’t good for business, especially during peak tourist season. Holden confirmed that paperwork has been submitted to prevent the tournament from occurring, adding that despite the event being moved, it can still pose a problem.

