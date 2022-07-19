ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are seeking justice for Elijah.’ – Family of man who died in DOC custody searches for answers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The family of 31-year-old Elijah Muhammad, who died while in custody of the city’s Department of Corrections, held a press conference Monday to demand answers.

Muhammad leaves behind four kids whose ages range from 2 to 11 years old.

DOC Commissioner Louis Molina reported shortly after Muhammad’s death that an officer was fired because of it.

The attorney for the family says Muhammad was held in isolation for 32 hours, possibly without medicine or support prior to his death.

Muhammad is the 10th death in DOC custody, according to advocates. The DOC says it’s the ninth. It says one inmate died shortly after compassionate release following an attempted suicide.

This past Friday, another man died behind bars at Rikers Island.

Muhammad’s family is now seeking $25 million in damages for what they are saying is a wrongful death.

