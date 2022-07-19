ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Police: 19-year-old charged in Orange County Fair stabbing

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WJ2a_0gkDRd2q00

Police arrested a Port Jervis man accused of stabbing a man at the Orange County Fair.

The stabbing occurred Friday just after closing time, around 11 p.m.

Town of Wallkill police say they arrested Raymond Austin, 19, who was charged with assault.

Austin was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail. He is due in court Wednesday.

The victim of Newburgh survived the stabbing. His condition was not immediately known.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS New York

Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.Middleton has been charged with murder.The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated." The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Wallkill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wallkill, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Port Jervis, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#County Jail#Violent Crime
chroniclenewspaper.com

Hate crime arrest made by Village of Goshen police

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the July 14 incident at 203 Main St. in the Village of Goshen when a passing driver yelled obscenities at a religious event in front of Chabad. Village of Goshen police arrested Terence P. Davis, 30, of the hamlet of Wallkill, NY....
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Rockland County hate crime

RAMAPO – Ramapo Town Police Wednesday announced the arrests of four people in connection with a hate crime last weekend in Monsey in which pedestrians were being struck with BBs and eggs from a passing vehicle. Three members of the Orthodox Jewish community were targeted by the suspects, who...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy