Police: 19-year-old charged in Orange County Fair stabbing

Police arrested a Port Jervis man accused of stabbing a man at the Orange County Fair.

The stabbing occurred Friday just after closing time, around 11 p.m.

Town of Wallkill police say they arrested Raymond Austin, 19, who was charged with assault.

Austin was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail. He is due in court Wednesday.

The victim of Newburgh survived the stabbing. His condition was not immediately known.