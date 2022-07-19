ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vote of Confidence In HBO Chief Casey Bloys Signals That David Zaslav Isn’t Cutting Corners

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDVrV_0gkDRaOf00

Discovery chief David Zaslav didn’t exactly have a free-spending reputation prior to his company’s merger with WarnerMedia. The search of $3 billion in post-merger cost savings (“synergies,” in the preferred corporate speak) did little to change that notion, nor did closer scrutiny of some big overall deals and an executive exodus.

The re-signing of HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, however, sends a signal that Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t going to mess with what’s working.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Bloys’ new contract will keep him in charge of the HBO and HBO Max brands for five more years, lining his term up with that of Zaslav’s (the CEO extended his contract through 2027 last year, just after the merger was announced). As HBO and HBO Max continue to grow — the two combined for 76.8 million subscribers worldwide in the first quarter — locking down Bloys for the long run can assure the creative community that not too much will change at the new company’s prestige brand.

That’s a good thing, as WBD has all but scrapped the scripted business at its cable channels TBS, TNT and TruTV; seen some 30 executives leave the company post-merger; and scuttled J.J. Abrams’ big-budget series Demimonde over budget concerns. Zaslav has also expressed frustration at the slow pace of output from some of the company’s big overall deals, including the $250 million pact with Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Bloys, however, can deal from a position of strength to protect the HBO brand against cost-cutting. HBO and HBO Max just earned an industry-leading 140 Emmy nominations, a full 90 percent of the total haul (155) for all of Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO continues to make culture-defining shows like Succession and Euphoria , and the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon , is due to premiere in late August. HBO Max, meanwhile, has gained enough of viewers’ attention to register in ratings company Nielsen’s monthly platform rankings, a year after it started offering a less expensive, ad-supported tier to its subscribers.

Not for nothing, Bloys’ extension coming on the heels of the company’s Emmy haul also helps change the narrative a bit from the glut of post-merger stories about budget cuts and layoffs. Positive perception can go a long way in Hollywood; the retention of Bloys at HBO and HBO Max suggests Zaslav and WBD are willing to play for both style and substance.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Acquires Jennifer Lawrence Feature ‘Causeway’

Apple TV+ is adding another feature with A-list talent to its slate. The streaming service has acquired Causeway, an A24 drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. Theater director Lila Neugebauer, who helmed episodes The Maid and The Sex Lives of College Girls, jumps to features with Causeway, which centers on a soldier (Lawrence) who struggles to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. The project shot in New Orleans and hails from scribes Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Neugebauer serves as executive producer.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been “Strong” As Rights Issues Are Sorted Out

Netflix executives on Tuesday detailed the company’s plan to add an advertising-supported tier, saying that the goal is to launch in early 2023 in markets “where advertising spend is significant.” Netflix COO Greg Peters said on the company’s earnings call that the company has already held talks with major players in the sector.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn Join Voice Cast of Netflix's 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' AnimationShania Twain's Netflix Documentary 'Not Just a Girl' Releases TrailerVenice Film Festival Names Isabel Coixet Horizons Jury President “We have seen a lot of excitement in our early discussions...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix VP Product Todd Yellin to Exit in September

Todd Yellin, Netflix’s longtime vp product, will leave the company in September, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday.  Yellin is departing the streamer to pursue film and television projects and will stay on for the next few months to help find his successor. He joined Netflix close to 17 years ago, after having worked as a documentarian and writing, directing and producing the film Brother’s Shadow.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Settles Suit Against Chicago Over City's Tax on Streaming ServicesJo Koy on New Netflix Special, Being "Hurt" by HollywoodDave Chappelle Comedy Show Dropped by Minneapolis Venue After Criticism “Todd has been at the...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood’s Mirage Earnings Season: Fear That the Worst Isn’t Here Yet

It’s the economy, stupid. The phrase made famous in the 1992 presidential campaign could well be on Wall Street’s mind as entertainment giants report their second-quarter earnings in late July and August. After all, the upcoming quarterly results might not look so bad, as streaming hits like Stranger Things and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively boost viewership at Netflix and Disney+ and box office smashes like Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion roll through theaters.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
David Warner
Person
J.j. Abrams
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Plots Comeback, Says He “Will Never Be a Hater” of CNN in Debut Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning his comeback — and it’s a podcast. Cuomo on Thursday launched The Chris Cuomo Project, an interview podcast with plans to release two episodes per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will see Cuomo give “his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” according to a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Sets His Leadership Team at CNNCNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications'Song Exploder' Creator Hrishikesh Hirway...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tanya Kersey, Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder, Dies at 61

Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, has died. She was 61. Kersey died Monday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Rancho Cucamonga, California, her daughter Monique told The Hollywood Reporter. She had faced a number of health issues over the years.More from The Hollywood ReporterRebecca Balding, Actress on 'Soap' and 'Charmed,' Dies at 73Mickey Rooney Jr., Musician, Actor and First Child of a Screen Legend, Dies at 77Jak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer and Actor, Dies at 28 Kersey launched the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998. The event, which celebrates Black cinema by bringing together established talents and...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Byron Allen Buys Black News Channel for $11M

The cable news channel, founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, had shut down in March. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is buying the Black News Channel, with plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint. Allen’s company is acquiring “substantially all” of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Tnt#Game Of Thrones#Warnermedia#Dragon#Wbd#Trutv#Demimonde
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has “Mild Symptoms”

The president is isolating at the White House, taking Paxlovid and "continuing to carry out all of his duties fully," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Review: Jordan Peele’s Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride

Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest offering, slinks and slithers from the clutches of snap judgement. It avoids the comfort of tidy conclusions, too. This elusive third feature from the director of Get Out and Us peacocks its ambitions (and budget) while indulging in narrative tangents and detours. It is sprawling and vigorous. Depending on your appetite for the heady and sonorous, it will either feel frustratingly perplexing or strike you as a work of unquestionable genius. This is, undoubtedly, Peele’s effect. Since his canonical social thriller Get Out, the director has proven himself unafraid of his own imagination. His films are grand...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T CEO Signals HBO Max Bundle Could Return to Top-Tier Mobile Plans

The telecom giant recently dropped the streaming service as a bundled perk on unlimited wireless plans, but is weighing options, John Stankey told analysts on Thursday. After dropping HBO Max as a bundle perk for new unlimited mobile phone plans following AT&T’s sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery, the telecom giant is eyeing possibly rebundling the streaming service as a promotion to draw new customers.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon Loses 86,000 Video Subs in Second Quarter, Adds Broadband Users

The telecom giant, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, has been shifting its video focus away from Fios TV to partnerships with third-party streaming services. Verizon lost 86,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios consumer video service in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 78,000 in the first quarter and a loss of 62,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said Friday.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Loses 970K Subscribers, but Forecasts 1M Gain in Next Quarter

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss, the company disclosed Tuesday. During the first quarter, when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers and spurred Wall Street and Hollywood to reevaluate the economics of the streaming business, the company warned that it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers during Q2. Though the quarter still ended with a net loss in subscribers, the streaming giant is projecting it will add 1 million subscribers in Q3.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been "Strong" As Rights Issues Are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 10+ Best Beach Towels for Your Ultimate Beach Day Setup

A beach trip comes down to one, simple essential: the beach towel. Don’t get us wrong — sunglasses, beach chairs, umbrellas and other sun-friendly essentials (not to mention the snacks and beverages) are also important. But having a soft, comfortable beach towel can make a big difference so you can lay back, soak up the sun and stay dry in style. Whether you lounge on the sand Gidget-style or enjoy a Rick Dalton-style pool moment (we’ve got fun floats if you’re into the latter), we’ve rounded up 11 of the best beach towels for your next summer adventure. From retro designs...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role

Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

History Channel/A+E Networks Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Roybal Film and TV Production Magnet Fund

A+E Networks Group president and chair Paul Buccieri will join the Roybal advisory board. The History Channel/A+E Networks has entered in a multi-year partnership with the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Fund, which supports the magnet school of the same name founded last summer by a host of industry elites, including George Clooney, Grant Heslov and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Forecast Cut by Analyst on Loss of Indian Cricket Rights

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson has cut his global subscriber target for Walt Disney streamer Disney+ below the company’s 2024 target range, citing the recent loss of the streaming rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket to Viacom18. “We now expect the company to come in below its 230-260 million guidance with 213 million as Disney+ Hotstar (in India) drops down to roughly a third of subs (versus the 43 percent estimate previously),” he wrote in a Friday report.More from The Hollywood ReporterSnap Shares Tank As Market Fears Drag On Social Media AdsVerizon Loses 86,000 Video Subs in Second Quarter, Adds Broadband...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Communications Team Leadership

Newly installed chief comms officer Nathaniel Brown named leaders across regions and divisions. Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its restructured communications team, led by Nathaniel Brown after he recently came on board as chief corporate communications officer. Brown, who serves as the studio’s lead spokesperson and oversees all global communications...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy