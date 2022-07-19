ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ailing French leader Francois Mitterrand couldn't fool UK over illness he hid from public for years, documents show

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A British diplomat suspected Francois Mitterrand had serious medical problems 11 years before they became public.

Sir Reginald Hibbert, UK ambassador to France, said the then newly elected French president was hiding the truth about his health in a letter to the head of the Diplomatic Service in 1981.

He told Sir Michael Palliser an official update on Mr Mitterrand's health at the time was 'full of medical mumbo-jumbo' to give a 'reassuring impression'.

But the late Sir Reginald said he knew of 'reliable reports' that before taking office Mr Mitterrand had cancer, and his own observations led him to suspect he was ill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTxwH_0gkDRXhM00
Mr Mitterrand was president until 1995 and died in 1996 from prostate cancer aged 79. He concealed his illness from the public until 1992, when he had surgery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPAia_0gkDRXhM00
The late Sir Reginald (pictured) said he knew of 'reliable reports' that before taking office Mr Mitterrand had cancer, and his own observations led him to suspect he was ill

Mr Mitterrand was president until 1995 and died in 1996 from prostate cancer aged 79. He concealed his illness from the public until 1992, when he had surgery.

Mr Mitterrand had been in office for less than a year when the UK's ambassador to France reported back with his suspicions, gleaned from an Elysee Palace insider, who said he had 'very reliable reports' on Mr Mitterrand's health well before took office.

Sir Reginald wrote: 'According to these (reports), Mr Mitterrand was suffering from a form of leukaemia, which was controllable within limits by medical treatment and whose effects would be slow to develop.'

He said Mr Mitterrand did not consider his ill-health a barrier to running for Presidency because he was such a rank outsider for the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIz4Y_0gkDRXhM00
Mr Mitterand with Queen Elizabeth II cutting the ribbon to officially open the Channel tunnel in 1994
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h83Qw_0gkDRXhM00
The former French president with UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1986

'When the election suddenly turned in his favour, he was caught and was now bound to put the best possible face on the state of his health,' Sir Reginald added.

He said Mr Mitterrand recently told television viewers he was 'feeling better' following a routine check-up - an accusation by the Elysee source that he was 'lying to the French people' about the seriousness of his health.

Sir Reginald also remarked on the President's 'oddness in demeanour', 'remarkably pallid' skin, and shortages of breath.

'Paradoxically, I think that the more Mr Mitterrand parades his allegedly clean bill of health, the more one becomes suspicious that there is something wrong with him.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

‘France Has Delivered Almost Nothing’

As the war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark, much has changed. Since Russia invaded, more than 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced, of whom at least 5 million became refugees across Europe. Several cities and towns, particularly in the country’s central and eastern regions, have been reduced to rubble. Some 5,000 civilian deaths have been recorded, though the true number is thought to be considerably higher. Kyiv estimated last month that it was losing as many as 200 soldiers a day.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#French People#British#The Diplomatic Service
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Russia accuses Ukraine of firing on occupied nuclear plant and says a 'European-wide catastrophe' was avoided 'by luck' when reactor cooling tank was narrowly missed

Russia today accused Ukraine of firing on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Moscow-occupied territory, claiming a 'European-wide catastrophe' was narrowly avoided 'by luck'. Moscow claimed Ukrainian drones struck the nuclear power plant - the largest in Europe - on Wednesday just yards away from a reactor cooling tank. Foreign...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese is 'confident' China WON'T build a military base on the Solomon Islands after hugging the nation's PM - as Communist superpower stalks Navy vessel at sea

Anthony Albanese has ruled out China building a military base on the Solomon Islands after meeting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as tensions rise in the region. The pair embraced warmly on Wednesday as they met at the Pacific Islands Forum, despite the Solomons signing a security treaty with China's President Xi Jinping.
POLITICS
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: The relationship between Britain and Germany has never been more important

Nato’s new 10-year plan, agreed in Madrid a couple of weeks ago, confirmed that the war in Ukraine “has shattered peace and gravely altered our security environment” and Russia is that “most significant and direct threat to allies’ security”.But it also clearly highlighted how this defensive alliance of democracies offers a strong way forward together, as “investing in Nato is the best way to ensure the enduring bond between European and North American allies”.For Labour and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), our commitment to Nato is unshakeable and it is the primary defence alliance for Europe. We...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

498K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy