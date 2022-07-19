ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toddler dies after sister uses pillow to ‘quiet her down,’ report says

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEN5N_0gkDRSHj00

(WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl was charged with manslaughter Friday after authorities said she killed her 3-year-old sister by placing a pillow over her head to “quiet her down” while the children’s mom worked from home in another room.

The incident happened at an extended stay hotel just north of Crane’s Roost on July 15, according to a report from NBC’s WESH 2 News . Officers said the children’s mother told the teen to “keep her sister quiet since she was on the phone for work.”

That’s when the 16-year-old girl “placed a pillow over her sister to quiet her down,” the news outlet reported.

Roughly 10 minutes later, the teen went back to check on her sister and found her unresponsive. The teen then rushed the unresponsive toddler to their mother who called 911 and began CPR.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she was ultimately pronounced dead. The 16-year-old was arrested for manslaughter.

“It’s very tragic it’s a 3-year-old, a very young, young child,” Officer Michelle Montalvo of Altamonte Springs Police told WESH . “A mother loses both daughters in one night because the 16-year-old was arrested that night.”

Investigators urged parents who feel frustrated to reach out to close resources like family members, or local communities to prevent an incident “as tragic as what happened this weekend,” Montalvo added.

The 16-year-old was placed into the juvenile justice system, WESH reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

