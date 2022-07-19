14 NJ summer campers taken to hospital from chlorine fumes at pool on college campus

Child swimming in pool Photo credit Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Fourteen summer campers in New Jersey were taken to the hospital for observation Monday after they became sick at Drew University’s campus pool, NJ Advance reported.

The young participants, ranging in age from 10 to 17, are part of a soccer camp and experienced chlorine inhalation symptoms when “a small amount of chlorine was accidentally released” at the Madison pool just after noon, officials said in a statement.

After receiving medical attention at the scene, the youngsters were taken to the hospital for further examination within the hour.

A school spokesperson said the pool showed normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working properly.

“Staff is working with local authorities to conduct subsequent follow-up tests. In an abundance of caution, several of the campers were taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation and their parents and guardians were notified,” Drew University spokesperson Stuart Dezenhall said in a statement.

Though there wasn't an active leak, some campers reported they smelled chlorine vapors and were vomiting in a nearby area. Officials are still trying to determine how the chemical was released.

“Initial reports indicated that some of the children were suffering from shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues,” said Morris County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Paul.