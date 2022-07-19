ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

14 NJ summer campers taken to hospital from chlorine fumes at pool on college campus

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DF1aW_0gkDRN7K00
Child swimming in pool Photo credit Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Fourteen summer campers in New Jersey were taken to the hospital for observation Monday after they became sick at Drew University’s campus pool, NJ Advance reported.

LISTEN TO 1010 WINS

The young participants, ranging in age from 10 to 17, are part of a soccer camp and experienced chlorine inhalation symptoms when “a small amount of chlorine was accidentally released” at the Madison pool just after noon, officials said in a statement.

After receiving medical attention at the scene, the youngsters were taken to the hospital for further examination within the hour.

A school spokesperson said the pool showed normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working properly.

“Staff is working with local authorities to conduct subsequent follow-up tests. In an abundance of caution, several of the campers were taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation and their parents and guardians were notified,” Drew University spokesperson Stuart Dezenhall said in a statement.

Though there wasn't an active leak, some campers reported they smelled chlorine vapors and were vomiting in a nearby area. Officials are still trying to determine how the chemical was released.

“Initial reports indicated that some of the children were suffering from shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues,” said Morris County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Paul.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Madison, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, NJ
State
New York State
News 12

Police: 3 killed in overnight Toms River crash

Police say three people were killed in a crash overnight on Hospital Drive and Lakehurst Road in Toms River. Police and EMS units were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection. The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Police Traffic Safety Officer Terry...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey Doctor Loses License After Selling Bogus COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

NEWARK – (PRESS RELEASE) – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs (Division) today announced that the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy has temporarily suspended the license and shut down the pharmacy of a Hudson County pharmacist arrested on charges of selling falsified COVID-19 vaccination record cards and fraudulently reporting the administration of COVID -19 vaccines to a state-managed vaccination registry without having administered the vaccine.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said. The hospital was...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#Morristown Medical Center#Chlorine#Drew University#Nj Advance
Jersey Family Fun

From A to Z the Best Places in New Jersey for Little Kids

Many people think taking little kids places can be stressful but it does not have to be! We’ve compiled a list of the best places in New Jersey for little kids, places we think younger kids will find exciting. Many of these kid-friendly New Jersey attractions also have either free or cheaper admission for younger kids.
TRAVEL
njbmagazine.com

First Intraoperative MRI System in NJ Installed at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

Girl, 3, recovered from LI pool in critical condition

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in her Suffolk County home's swimming pool on Tuesday afternoon, police said. listen to 1010 wins. Suffolk County First Precinct officers responded to a home on North Broadway in Lindenhurst after a 911...
roi-nj.com

N.J. American Water adds 5 more counties to odd/even watering request

In an effort to adjust to increased water use during the heat wave that is hitting the state this week, New Jersey American Water is asking residents and businesses in five Central Jersey counties to voluntarily adopt odd/even watering restrictions. NJAW, the largest water utility in the state, serves approximately...
POLITICS
1010WINS

Woman, 60, found dead on side of Queens highway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The body of a 60-year-old woman was found on the side of a Queens highway early Friday. According to police, it happened just after 3 a.m. on the eastbound Belt Parkway at 150th Street in South Ozone Park. Police found the woman lying against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy