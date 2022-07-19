ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Wore A Neon Green Crop Top And Pants Backstage At MGK's Inglewood Concert And The Internet Can't Handle The Hotness

By Louise Ferrer
 4 days ago
via Instagram/@meganfox

Megan Fox just wore a monochromatic outfit to Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert and it was too hot to handle.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a neon green crop top and pants while attending her fiancé’s Mainstream Sellout Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The 36-year-old American actress was definitely able to show off her abs in the Jacquemus ensemble and she looks amazing! With her hair straightened and simply let down, her look was completed with a lime green purse, purple nail polish, and nude platform heels.

Uploaded on July 15, her caption wrote, “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor.”

According to an article published by Page Six, “The Jennifer’s Body star and her future husband, 32, have become quite the style icons since they went public with their relationship in May 2020.” In fact, they even wore matching pink hair and outfits during the premiere of MGK’s Hulu documentary, Life In Pink.

Fans definitely had mixed feelings towards Fox’s post and voiced them out in the comments section. While there were those who praised her look saying she’s “amazing” and “pretty,” there were some who frowned upon her caption. One user said, “Love the outfit. Quote is dumb as hell tho.” Another follower mentioned, “Looks like this and says she doesn’t workout. Sad we can’t all just be friggin honest.”

As of this writing, the post has approximately 1.9 million likes and 8,126 comments.

We definitely can’t wait to see what outfit Megan will debut next!

Comments / 0

 

