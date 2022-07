Good morning, and welcome to First Mover. We're Bradley Keoun and Shaurya Malwa, here to take you through the latest in crypto markets, news and insights. (First Mover lead author Lyllah Ledesma is in Paris for the EthCC conference. Her dispatch from the conference on Wednesday is here. Spoiler alert: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin was overheard ordering a hot water during one of Europe's worst heat waves in recent memory.)

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO