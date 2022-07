The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. And it was safe to say the game did not disappoint. The Giants and Dodgers tend to play competitive baseball against one another given their historic rivalry, and that held true in Game 1 of a four-game series in Los Angeles. For LA, the usual suspects played well in the Dodgers 9-6 victory. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered, Trea Turner had a couple of hits, and Justin Turner added a pair of RBI’s. However, Trayce Thompson was arguably the MVP of the game… and his brother Klay Thompson took notice.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO