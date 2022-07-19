ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRO BASEBALL: Paddleheads steamroll Voyagers to end first half

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
Tommy Thompson was optimistic Sunday afternoon, even though his Great Falls Voyagers got their heads handed to them – literally – by the Missoula Paddleheads 21-8 as the two teams wrapped up the first half of the Pioneer League's North Division season at Centene Stadium.

The game was stopped for a lightning delay in the top of the eighth inning, but instead of trying for a miracle comeback, Thompson talked with his Missoula counterpart, Michael Schlact, and the umpiring crew, and agreed to call the game off and head for home.

It wasn't the only lightning the Voyagers (27-20) saw, as the Paddleheads (35-12) racked up 30 base hits, including five dingers. Jayson Newman hammered a pair of long ones to increase his league-leading total to 20, and Lamer Sparks - who has feasted on Voyagers pitching since day one – also hit two big flies. The one he swatted in Missoula's six-run second came with rye bread, mustard, grand salami and Grandma.

There is just no way to make a 21-8 shelling sound or even look rosy ... and this reporter isn't even going to try. And neither would Thompson.

He didn't sugar-coat it, either: "We're playing the best team in the league, and they flat-out kicked our (insert word of your choice here). Not to take anything away from Missoula, they are the best team in the league, and they kicked our (repeat word-insert process).

"We have to be better. We played better against them than any other team, but we have to learn from this. We have tonight off. We have Monday off. We start a new season, the second half, Tuesday in Billings. We need to regroup and come back to who we are. And I think we're going to be okay."

Missoula's lineup was tantamount to a Pioneer League Murderer's Row: Nick Gatewood went 6-for-6 and drove in two. Sparks was 5-for-7 with EIGHT RBI, and Newman was 4-for-4 and drove in four. Even leadoff man Brandon Riley had two driven in and five base hits. He also had the first of the Paddleheads' five bye-bye blasts.

Michael Deeb had three of the Voyagers 10 hits – including two doubles – and pushed a couple of runs across. Great Falls scored four times in the last of the eighth, doubling their score. It wasn't anywhere near enough.

Connor Spear (0-1), making his first start, took this one for the team. Two and a third innings. Eleven hits, 12 runs, all earned, only two walks and one strikeout. Three of those base hits left the friendly confines of Centene Stadium. He was the first of five pitchers – four rostered hurlers and a position player (Myles McKisic).

Missoula starter Domingo Pena took a line drive off his hand with two out in the fifth and had to come out of the game, falling short of qualifying for the win. That went to reliever Nate Boyle (1-0), who worked 1⅓.

The Voyagers open the second half of the season Tuesday night at 6:35 at Dehler Park against the Billings Mustangs.

