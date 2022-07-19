San Francisco police arrest 41-year-old retail burglary suspect

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating after nearly a dozen catalytic converter thefts involving Toyota Prius vehicles took place last week, all of which took place within a 48-hour span.According to a police department statement, at least 11 thefts were reported. The thefts took place between 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.All of the vehicles targeted were Prius hybrids, with model years ranging from 2010 to 2015.List of Catalytic Converter Thefts:Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius).Victoria Street & Simpson Drive between...

