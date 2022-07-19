ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police arrest 41-year-old retail burglary suspect

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect Saturday for a retail store burglary. SFPD responded to a retail store at the intersection of Haight and Fillmore Streets on Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. The suspect began...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Organized Retail Theft Fencing Operation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested an individual connected to an organized retail theft fencing operation. The SFPD reported that in early 2022 the Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Taskforce launched a months-long investigation based on information provided by local retailers. The investigation involved...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Luxury watches targeted in at least 20 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO - Armed robbers are targeting people wearing Rolexes and other high-end watches in San Francisco. San Francisco police said there have been at least 20 of these armed robberies since June. "This is an organized group of suspects who are getting together. They are specifically targeting people, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

9 arrested after 32 lbs of fentanyl, $33K cash recovered in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Nine suspects were arrested on felony charges related to drug trafficking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Twitter. Authorities recovered 32.34 pounds of fentanyl, 1.12 pounds of heroin, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, body armor, and $33,000 in cash. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

76-year-old Fairfield man charged in two homicide cold cases from 1980, 1996

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A decades-long investigation into two separate homicides across California ended Monday when Solano County Sheriff's deputies arrested 76-year-old James Ray Gary of Fairfield. Police allege Gary killed 46-year-old Latrelle Lindsay of Union City in 1980 and 46-year-old Winifred Douglas from the Oakland/Berkeley area in 1996. Both...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 homicide suspects also linked to Bay Area robberies, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County deputy sheriffs arrested two men for an alleged homicide in Antioch, authorities announced. The suspects were also sought in connection to several robberies around the Bay Area. Officers were investigating the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani, who was killed on March 23 near Taylor...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Burglary#Fillmore Streets#The Sfpd Burglary Unit#Sfpd
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested on suspicion of murder after 20-year-old killed near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Lafayette in March, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Don-Juan Watson, 19, and Jalin Washington, 20, were arrested after sheriff's deputies served warrants at a home in Antioch. They are accused of killing...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Police search for Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Wednesday, it announced in a Nixle alert. The robbery happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue. Police said that an adult male “entered the bank and used a threatening note […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seeks help in identifying suspect who attempted to kidnap 2-year-old

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an individual who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kids used stolen car to shoplift at Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods, police say

DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

11 Toyota Prius catalytic converter thefts reported over 48-hour span in Daly City

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating after nearly a dozen catalytic converter thefts involving Toyota Prius vehicles took place last week, all of which took place within a 48-hour span.According to a police department statement, at least 11 thefts were reported. The thefts took place between 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.All of the vehicles targeted were Prius hybrids, with model years ranging from 2010 to 2015.List of Catalytic Converter Thefts:Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius).Victoria Street & Simpson Drive between...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A double shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning left one man dead and another wounded. Police Officer Darryl Saffold said officers were called out at 1 a.m. to Lawton Street near D street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men in...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy