7-19-22 fdl household hazardous waste disposal

Fond du Lac Festivals says Walleye Weekend last month raised more than a quarter million dollars for area non profit organizations. Attendance at this year’s three-day event was estimated at 45,000, with over $250,000 raisesd for 36 area non-profits. Festival goers purchased more than 2300 pounds of walleye dinners and sandwiches, nearly 2700 pounds of cheese curds, and 51,000 cans of Budweiser products. Over 1900 fish were caught during the Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. “Many people don’t know the number of nonprofit organizations and volunteers that make up Walleye Weekend,” Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals said. “This year we partnered with 36 area nonprofit organizations and tallied over 1,000 volunteers with countless volunteer hours. All these nonprofits put the money raised back into the community and other worthy causes.”

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO