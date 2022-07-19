ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-19-22 fdl household hazardous waste disposal

 4 days ago

The city of Fond du Lac is holding it’s annual hazardous waste disposal Tuesday. Public Works director Paul DeVries says the free service for city of...

7-22-22 fdl airport needs volunteers during eaa

As the EAA AirVenture gets underway in Oshkosh , the Fond du Lac County Airport is seeking volunteers to help with overflow aircraft for the event. Larry Wunsch is an EAA chairman at the Fond du Lac airport. “Parking of planes is done by volunteers and EAA Chapter members in Fond du Lac,” Wunsch told WFDL news. “The parking is sporadic now but on Sunday we start running shifts out there to park the planes on the grass and we also provide camping to the people that fly in.” The event starts Monday and runs through Sunday July 31.
7-22-22 fdl county fair

The Fond du Lac County Fair continues this weekend. Seether performs at the grandstand Friday night. The Fondy 5k and Kids Fun Run starts at 8am Saturday. The Astronomers perform at 6pm Saturday with Collective Soul and Switchfoot starting at 7:30pm. The Fair wraps up Sunday with a demolition derby that starts at 2pm. For a complete schedule you can log on to the Fond du Lac County Fair website.
What’s Next for the Former HTR Building in Manitowoc?

The former Herald Time Reporter building in downtown Manitowoc now has a new owner. Dan Macrae purchased the 27,510 square foot building during an auction back in June for $315,000. Macrae is a property owner out of Spokane Washington, who said the building will remain standing, however, there will be...
7-21-22 major fdl intersection closed for several days

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Fond du Lac will be closed starting Thursday. Fond du Lac Public Works director Paul DeVries says the Highway 23 /Pioneer Road intersection will be closed for five days starting Thursday July 21 for concrete paving work. The project includes a a slotted, left-turn lane along with a dedicated westbound right turn lane.
7-22-22 walleye weekend raises more than a quarter of a million dollars for area non-profits

Fond du Lac Festivals says Walleye Weekend last month raised more than a quarter million dollars for area non profit organizations. Attendance at this year’s three-day event was estimated at 45,000, with over $250,000 raisesd for 36 area non-profits. Festival goers purchased more than 2300 pounds of walleye dinners and sandwiches, nearly 2700 pounds of cheese curds, and 51,000 cans of Budweiser products. Over 1900 fish were caught during the Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. “Many people don’t know the number of nonprofit organizations and volunteers that make up Walleye Weekend,” Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals said. “This year we partnered with 36 area nonprofit organizations and tallied over 1,000 volunteers with countless volunteer hours. All these nonprofits put the money raised back into the community and other worthy causes.”
Resolution calls for Appleton vote on legalized recreational marijuana

APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
Two Rivers Announces Date for Re-Do Fireworks Show

Two Rivers City leaders have decided on when they will be lighting off the fireworks intended for Independence Day. On Saturday, September 10th, there will be a full day of events at Walsh Field to make up for the lack of a show on the 4th of July. Family activities...
De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
ThedaCare and Neuroscience group opening orthopedic, spine center

ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group, both based in Neenah, Wis., are opening a new comprehensive medical center specializing in orthopedics, spine and pain care. The 240,000-square-foot facility in Appleton, Wis., is the region's only center specializing in orthopedic and spine care, according to a June 21 press release. The clinic will...
WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
DEBRIEF: Waupaca County investigates underage drinking party

The sheriff's office is investigating underage drinking, trespassing, and property damage. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Through the eyes of birds and dogs. New findings might change our perceptions about how birds and dogs see the world. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A conversation with Neil Anderson. The zoo has grown dramatically during...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Narin’s Thai Kitchen to close its doors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Narin’s Thai Kitchen restaurant in Green Bay is set to close after more than 2 years. While the eatery has had much success, a lack of staff made it too difficult for Narin’s to stay afloat. Phanthavasunt says, “I have to work...
VIDEO: Authorities release video of Oshkosh boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the 7 occupants of the power boat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
