Welcome to another hot, hot, hot, weekend. Here are three low-cost and no-cost events outdoors that are effortlessly cool. Have ye got a wee bit of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, or Brittany in ye? Check out the three-day festival featuring Celtic music, a dog parade and show, a kilt contest, workshops, and even a Medival Artisan Village as well as vendors selling good food. Don’t forget the Highland Heavy Games with the famous US National CheeseRoll! This is an all-ages event with things to do and see all day and evening. Check out the schedule here. There is a $15 per person suggested donation. FMI: Maine Celtic Celebration.

BELFAST, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO