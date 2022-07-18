ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxSUI_0gkDOZ0500

( The Hill ) – Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.

In a statement, the D.C.’s Attorney’s Office said that the nine “Late Show” employees were invited into the building by congressional staffers to conduct interviews and were never officially asked to leave the premises, though Capitol Police did tell them that they were supposed to have an escort.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building,” it said in a statement.

“The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges,” it concluded, adding that the individuals will no longer have to appear in court later this month.

House Democrats tout bill to add four seats to Supreme Court

In a separate statement, Capitol Police said that they were informed that the case would not be moving forward and “we respect the decision that office has made.”

The nine individuals had been charged with unlawful entry on June 16 after Capitol Police received calls of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building.

Colbert had defended his crew on air after the incident, saying they were guilty of only “hijinks with intent to goof.”

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know which news network you watch,” he said at the time.

The Hill has reached out to CBS for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

WATCH: JPD shows video from March 8th Joplin shooting, answers questions in press conference

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department brought forth updated information from the March 8th, 2022 officer-involved shooting and shared video from that day at a Friday press conference. The shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
KSN News

Great Bend closes 2 buildings as COVID increases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again. Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Dodge City murder suspect arrested in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man accused of murdering a Dodge City resident turned himself in to Wichita police on Wednesday. 27-year-old Aaron Arreola was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a stabbing that killed a Dodge City resident on July 17. Dodge City police say around...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#House#Democrats
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KSN News

Kansas 2nd cheapest state to live in during inflation surge

KANSAS — When it comes to affordability, how well do think your home state fares in that category? The findings were good for three of the Four States, not so good for the other. A survey titled America’s Top States for Business considered 88 different metrics and 10 categories of competitiveness. Of all 50 states, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KSN News

Cattle theft suspects bound over, judge says evidence sufficient

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Larned men accused of stealing cattle in Pawnee Rock in Dec. 2021 have been bound over after a judge deemed there was sufficient evidence provided by the State on Tuesday. According to a news release, 42-year-old Ruben Lopez-Lupercio and 24-year-old Elian Gomez-Saldana are accused of felony theft of property […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KBI investigates after body found in Ellsworth County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a rural area of Ellsworth County on Tuesday morning. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said a person was unresponsive and not breathing in a field. When first responders […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy