Decherd, TN

Decherd 18-year-old arrested for stabbing sister

By Erin McCullough
 4 days ago
Alex Amos (Courtesy: Decherd Police Department)

DECHERD, Tenn. – An 18-year-old is in custody after allegedly stabbing his sister over the weekend.

According to the Decherd Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing call on Kelly Drive around midnight Sunday, July 16. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman with an obvious wound to her upper abdomen.

The woman reportedly said her brother stabbed her and was still inside the residence.

Officers then located Alex Amos inside.

After interviews were conducted with the victim, witnesses and Amos, the teen was placed under arrest and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

The victim was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester before being Life Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to her injuries.

Amos faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

