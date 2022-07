The Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maine is calling the death of a 14-year-old from Mt. Vernon a homicide. Maine Public Safety Information Officer, Shannon Moss, said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Department was called by a homeowner, Monday evening, just after 6 PM. She reported that she had found her teenage daughter deceased upon returning home. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was then called in to investigate, as they handle all suspicious deaths.

KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO