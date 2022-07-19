ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Maine Tasting Center offers unique and local foods and beverages in Wiscasset, Maine

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Maine Tasting Center is a family-owned small business born out of a love for delicious local foods and beverages. The Gross family opened...

Boothbay Farmers’ Market

Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer took time out from his job to walk across the street from the town office to Boothbay Common to buy a pint of blueberries and a half dozen cucumbers on Thursday, July 21 at Boothbay Farmers’ Market. “I had a limit on how much...
BOOTHBAY, ME
92 Moose

What We Want To See Go Into The Old Augusta Dunkin’ Location

It's been the better part of a decade since the Dunkin' location on Bangor Street in Augusta moved across the street to the old Tim Hortons location. Since then, the building that housed their old location has sat vacant. According to New England Commercial Property, the building 1,700 square foot building sits on the corner of Bangor and School streets in Augusta. The listed price is $350,000.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
ROCKLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Enjoy These Smoky & Delicious Barbecue Restaurants in Greater Portland

There are certain food experiences that will stick in your memory forever. Sure, some may be not so pleasant, but the majority are memories of pure bliss. Maybe it was the perfect bite or sip. Perhaps it was an extravagant meal or the perfect bottle of wine. Whatever they are, they tend to leave a lasting impression for the rest of your life.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Perfect beach days mean parking struggles in Maine

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — In Southern Maine, perfect beach weather means crowded parking lots. “A lot of times, and especially on a really hot day like this, it can be near impossible to find parking," said Saco resident and local beachgoer Angela Dupuis. At Bayview Beach in Saco,...
SACO, ME
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Cobblestone streets, ocean views, fishing piers, lighthouses and world-class dining have long charmed visitors who flock to Portland, ME, looking to soak up the seaport vibes and get their fill of lobster rolls. But in recent years, young families and professionals wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of big city life have begun moving to this quintessential New England town, and it’s easy to see why. Portland maintains its small-town feel without sacrificing the culture and conveniences of metropolitan living, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

Hobby Lobby in Maine Needs to Slow Down, It’s Only July

It is still summertime, a time when we go to the beach and just go outside to soak up the sun. Summertime is the time of year when many individuals go shopping for things to bring to the beach or use at a pool. We buy pool floaties, patio furniture, games to play outside, and so much more.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's only college flight school gets new plane

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The University of Maine at Augusta is the only college institution in the state that offers aviation degrees, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. On Wednesday, school leadership unveiled a brand new tool for the program. The school will begin training students in a nearly $500,000...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
94.9 HOM

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Portland, Maine Police Tell Homeless Campers to Pack up And Leave

According to a report from Maine's WGME News 13, officers from the Portland Police Department have officially told homeless campers that have taken up residence in the city's Deering Oaks Park that it's time to leave. The report goes on to explain that over this past weekend the number of...
Q97.9

12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
AUBURN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME

