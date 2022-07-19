Maine Tasting Center offers unique and local foods and beverages in Wiscasset, Maine

Cobblestone streets, ocean views, fishing piers, lighthouses and world-class dining have long charmed visitors who flock to Portland, ME, looking to soak up the seaport vibes and get their fill of lobster rolls. But in recent years, young families and professionals wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of big city life have begun moving to this quintessential New England town, and it’s easy to see why. Portland maintains its small-town feel without sacrificing the culture and conveniences of metropolitan living, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
