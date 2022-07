A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. In anticipation of possible future Supreme Court decisions ahead, the House just passed legislation to protect marriage equality, but the fight is not quite over. Mayor Bruce Harrell has also nominated a new director for the Office of Police Accountability; plus, we offer a brief recap of his plans to bring more police to Seattle and City Council’s new legislation to strengthen police accountability.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO