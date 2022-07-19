WSU QB Cameron Ward named to 2022 Maxwell Award watch list

Credit: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the most outstanding player in college football. Ward, one of 86 players named to the list, is the first Cougar to be named to the watch list since running back Max Borghi prior to the 2020 season.

Ward transferred to Washington State University in January after two record-setting seasons at Incarnate Word in Texas. The sophomore won the Jerry Rice Award following the 2020 season, the award given to the most outstanding freshman player in FCS football after posting 2,260 yards and 24 touchdowns in just six games.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on November 1, and the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on November 22. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.