Gary Vecchio, 68, vocal leader on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, has died

WORCESTER — Gary Vecchio, head of the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood Association and a well-known voice on issues in the city, died Monday after a brief battle with cancer.

"Hopefully he's among the angels now and he's probably stirring them up already," Gary Rosen, former city councilor and a friend of Vecchio, said.

Vecchio, 68, was a lifelong Worcester resident who became an educator and a visible presence in city politics and matters relating to Shrewsbury Street.

Vecchio would walk the neighborhood every day and let city officials know of any issues he found.

He died peacefully surrounded by family Monday, according to his obituary.

Obituary: Gary J. Vecchio

Vecchio attended Adams Street Grammar School and North High School before earning a bachelor's degree of science and a master's degree in education at Worcester State.

After graduating, Vecchio's career as a teacher started in 1975 in Wrentham Public Schools, where he taught grammar school for 36 years.

Vecchio was known to have never missed a day of school until his retirement in 2012.

Vecchio is perhaps best known in Worcester for his role as president of the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood Association. He co-founded the organization in 2001 and became a vocal advocate for Shrewsbury Street residents and a common sight at City Hall.

At-Large City Councilor Moe Bergman and District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, who represent Shrewsbury Street on the City Council, said that while Vecchio may have been short in stature, Shrewsbury Street lost a big advocate with Vecchio's death and it will be felt as time goes on.

"Despite his stature, Gary was a giant as far as the power he could wield," Bergman said. "He wanted to get things done. He knew how to do it. In a lot of ways he was every bit as much, or maybe even more, effective than an elected official."

Mero-Carlson said that Vecchio was a lifelong friend whom she would talk to about three times a week.

Along with his avid gardening, Bergman said that Vecchio loved his daily 7-mile walks and he brought the perspective of someone who has traveled through several nooks and crannies in the streets to his advocacy.

"He knew a lot of the city by his interactions with people on those walks," Bergman said. "And I think that in a lot of ways gave him a lot of information that some of us don't who don't have the opportunity or the time or the interest in walking the amount of distance that Gary walked."

Mero-Carlson agreed that Vecchio's walks made him a useful resource on neighborhood matters, saying that he could point to issues such as graffiti, trash or loud music after hours.

"Gary was always on top of every issue that took place," Mero-Carlson said. "For me, as a councilor, he was extremely, extremely helpful."

Vecchio was always present at meetings for matters such as plans for WuXi Biologics' manufacturing plant in the city and saving the Worcester State Hospital's clock tower, Mero-Carlson said.

While some may have considered Vecchio a "stickler" for how matters should be handled on Shrewsbury Street, Mero-Carlson said that attitude came from his passion for the neighborhood.

"It was passionate, no differently than being with his friends," Mero-Carlson said. "They didn't call him the 'Mayor of Shrewsbury Street' for nothing."

Rosen said Vecchio was always passionate in his beliefs about what was best for Shrewsbury Street. He brought up Vecchio taking issue with some of the street's restaurants putting out tables for outdoor dining that Vecchio believed would be an issue for disabled pedestrians.

In addition to his role in the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood Association and as a teacher, Vecchio was a lifelong member of the Christ Baptist Church on Granby Road in Worcester, where he served as moderator and trustee. Vecchio's father, John Vecchio, was a founding member of the church in 1949.

Political involvement

In addition, Vecchio has taken part in numerous political campaigns and advocated for local policy, fighting for the lowest residential tax rate and advocating for city resources for his neighborhood. He has also served on numerous boards and commissions including the Worcester State Hospital Board of Trustees, where he served as chair.

Vecchio was also a common figure on Worcester radio and TV, co-hosting the "Rosen and Vecchio Experience" with Rosen and joining Rosen on "Rosen’s Roundtable" on WCCA-TV with Vecchio never missing an episode.

Rosen said he has known Vecchio for about 25 years when Rosen first started to get involved in city politics and Vecchio was advocating for a low residential tax rate. Their shared roles as teachers also helped bring them together.

"He was such a decent, caring person," Rosen said. "He helped so many people in so many ways. This is such a loss for his family, all his many friends, the Shrewsbury Street section of our city and our city as a whole."

As a sign of his commitment to his city and his neighborhood, Rosen said that he lived in the same family house on Shrewsbury Street for all of his life.

As a panelist, Rosen said that Vecchio was the contributor who usually knew the most about a discussed issue and always did his research ahead of time.

"Gary was always the best prepared. If I didn't think I knew enough about a topic, I'd call on Gary first," Rosen said. "'Cause Gary's got his notes, his reasons for, his reasons against."

In their time on the radio and on TV, Rosen said that he could disagree with Vecchio on city issues, but he always appreciated the chance to mix it up with his fellow Gary.

A recent debate Rosen pointed to was Vecchio's disagreement with Rosen's vote to avoid a lawsuit against the city brought on by civil rights groups that an all at-large School Committee created barriers for non-white candidates. Rosen said Vecchio held that all School Committee members should represent every resident.

Bergman, Vecchio's co-panelist on "Rosen's Roundtable," agreed that guests had to be prepared to do their homework with Vecchio as a constant presence.

"He was the ultimate teacher. That's what he did for a profession, but that was his personality too," Bergman said. "He wanted to make sure you knew the subject and wanted to make sure that if you wanted to challenge him, you knew the subject."

While Bergman said he tended to agree with Vecchio on city issues, he said that anyone who had a different view from Vecchio would face a well-researched and argued challenger in Vecchio. However, Bergman said that Vecchio always maintained a gentlemanly demeanor and a good sense of humor in debates.

Vecchio was also a defender of recognizing Columbus Day in the city as a proud Italian American.

Rosen said his panel will no longer be the same without Vecchio.

"I always said at the beginning of every show that we had the best panel in the city ... and we still have the best panel in the city, but it's not as good as it used to be," Rosen said, "Because Gary Vecchio is missing."

Mero-Carlson shared a conversation he had with Vecchio during his final days where he reflected on his work for the neighborhood.

"One thing that he said to me was 'Candy I don't have any regrets and the one thing that I always did was try to make it a better place for those who lived here,' " Mero-Carlson said. "And I said to him, 'You should absolutely be very comfortable that you left your neighborhood and the folks on Shrewsbury Street in a much better place.'"

Vecchio was preceded in death by his parents, Ann T. DiSilvestri and John “Johnnie Radiator” Vecchio and his nephew Joseph M. Vecchio. He is survived by his two brothers, Joseph Vecchio and his wife, Elizabeth, of Worcester, Ron Vecchio and his life partner, Laura Andrews of Holden, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Gary Vecchio, 68, vocal leader on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, has died