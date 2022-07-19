ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Watch to host blood drive

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyday in the U.S. about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. The American Red Cross is having a critically low shortage of blood. This is dangerous when a single car accident victim could need up to 100 units of blood.

Evansville Watch wants to help out by hosting a blood drive. This is their first blood drive but they plan on hosting more in the future.

The drive will take place on August 4 from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. They urge everyone who is eligible to come donate blood to help out. The drive will be located at 29 South Stockwell Road in Evansville.

Listed below are the Red Cross requirements for donating blood:

  • Must be at least 16 years old (with parental consent if under 18)
  • Must weigh at least 110 pounds (weight requirements can vary based on height and age)
  • Must be in general good health
  • Must not have donated blood within the last eight weeks
  • Must have eaten within two hours of your donation
  • Must have a valid form of ID
  • Must have drunk plenty of non-alcoholic liquids
  • Must not be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol

For more information on donation or volunteering you can go to the American Red Cross website.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

