Linda Evangelista Appears in First Fashion Campaign Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare

Source: David Giles – PA Images / Getty

After sharing an emotional post about why we had not seen photos of Linda Evangelista she is back! She hid from the public eye after an incident with CoolSculpting left her disfigured. Well now she is back and working with Fendi.

She took to Instagram to share Fendi is hosting a special fashion show in New York on September 9, 2022. She posted a photo of herself draped in Fendi.

She added to the caption, I am so grateful to: and listed everyone involved in the shoot. Have you tried CoolSculpting or any other cosmetic procedure?