UVALDE, Texas - New, emotional video shows Amerie Jo Garza’s family confronting the mother of Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed their daughter at Robb Elementary. "I’m sorry. You have no right to judge my son! No, you don't. No, you don't! No! May God forgive y'all. I know my son was a coward. You don't think I know that? I know! You don't think I’m carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know? I know! And I’m sorry!" said the mother.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO