Atlanta, GA

2022 UGA Football Media Guide available to view online

By Kevin Kelley
sicemdawgs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 UGA Football Media Guide is now available to view online (see below). The guide features 230 pages of Georgia Bulldogs football information, including the 2022 roster, opponent information,...

WGAU

UGA and Kirby Smart sign new 10-year massive contract

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and head football coach Kirby Smart have agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season. Under the new agreement, Coach Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.
Georgia Football
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
Kirby Smart
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Battleground: Ballot Box | After the Georgia Guidestones bombing, a community picks up the pieces

On this week's episode, we look at conspiracies surrounding Elberton's granite monument, the Georgia Guidestones, and how the community is reacting to their demolition. The Georgia Guidestones have been a roadside oddity for more than four decades in Elberton, about two hours northeast of Atlanta. The monument stood close to 20 feet tall and has been a testament to the region’s granite industry — and a vector for conspiracies.
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Athens Resonates at Hendershot’s, Heirloom summer menu and Andy’s peach custard

Some restaurants are taking advantage of the summer months to offer refreshing dishes and treats on their limited-time menus. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. For two years the Athens Resonates event has been postponed due to the pandemic, but now it’s back. The event will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Hendershot’s and will feature a wine and cheese tasting by Half Shepard and Savannah Distributing from 5- 7p.m., followed by performances by T. Hardy Morris, Night Palace and Well Kept, which will all be live recorded. 7-inch records of some of the live songs will be sold. The event is put on by local creative businesses who collaborate to raise money and awareness for Nuci's Space and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens Music Makers program. Tickets for the wine and cheese tasting and music are $50 each, and tickets for just the music are $15. All proceeds from the event go to the two non-profit organizations.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
accesswdun.com

Minor injuries reported after wreck on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville

Authorities said one person suffered minor injuries after a Thursday morning wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Dawsonville Highway at Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville. Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith said two people were extricated from a truck, but no one had serious injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.
