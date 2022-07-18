2022 UGA Football Media Guide available to view online

Some restaurants are taking advantage of the summer months to offer refreshing dishes and treats on their limited-time menus. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. For two years the Athens Resonates event has been postponed due to the pandemic, but now it’s back. The event will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Hendershot’s and will feature a wine and cheese tasting by Half Shepard and Savannah Distributing from 5- 7p.m., followed by performances by T. Hardy Morris, Night Palace and Well Kept, which will all be live recorded. 7-inch records of some of the live songs will be sold. The event is put on by local creative businesses who collaborate to raise money and awareness for Nuci's Space and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens Music Makers program. Tickets for the wine and cheese tasting and music are $50 each, and tickets for just the music are $15. All proceeds from the event go to the two non-profit organizations.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO