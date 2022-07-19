ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Raccoon causes motorcycle accident in Guthrie County, Saturday

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Guthrie Center, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Panora suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries, Saturday afternoon, when he swerved his motorcycle to...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Nebraska was arrested Thursday afternoon, at the Pott. County Jail. Authorities say 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young, of Omaha, was taken into custody for Possession of Contraband in-or-on the grounds of the Correctional Facility. Her bond was set at $5,000. 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows was arrested on the same charge.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One Dead, 3 Others Seriously Injured In I-35 Accident Near State Line

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
WHO 13

Knoxville man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Guthrie County, IA
Accidents
City
Panora, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Guthrie Center, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Guthrie County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Guthrie County, IA
kjan.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22: Atlantic man arrested following a pursuit

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued reports on several arrests between July 7th and the 19th. At around 12:30-a.m. on July 7th, Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on an un-plated GMC pickup, in the area of 220th and Vine Avenue, in Montgomery County. The vehicle fled from Deputies, with the pursuit traveling south into Villisca, before heading east into Adams County. The truck eventually turned south into Taylor County, where it entered a farm field and became stuck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Worker injured in Iowa skid loader accident airlifted from scene

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a reported skid loader accident. First responders were called to the scene Thursday morning at 6300 Jasper Ave. NE in Mitchellville. Police said a skid loader backed over the legs of a worker. Heavy equipment was in...
MITCHELLVILLE, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Harley
kjan.com

Destination Iowa grants for trails in eastern Iowa, RV park in Colfax

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds is awarding three more projects with federal pandemic relief money from the Destination Iowa program she launched this spring. A three-and-a-half million dollar grant is going to Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation, to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. That will complete a 52 mile route that will run between the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo/Cedar Falls metros.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
WHO 13

South side Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in one death Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at around 7:34 p.m. between SE 14th Street and Watrous Ave. First responders arrived and found a 39-year-old male motorcyclist with...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Fair Schedule for 7/21/22

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Fair is underway through Sunday, in Greenfield. Here’s today’s schedule of activities…. 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Enter Open Class – Floral Hall. 8:00 am Supreme Showman Contest – Horse – Horse Arena. 8:00 am 4-H/FFA Horse...
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 18-19, 2022

12:39pm: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on Neola Avenue near 330th Street. 12:51pm: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on S Avenue near 220th Street. 1:52pm: A deputy assisted DHS with a child removal court order in the 2600 block of Summer Meadow Drive, Perry. 4:25pm: Nicole Borkowski...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for assault for tenth time

A Perry man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault for the tenth time in 18 years. Michael Patrick Benton, 38, of 401 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Six of Benton’s arrests resulted in convictions in Dallas County District Court, and three of the cases...
PERRY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Fire Department Battles Fire At Vacant Home

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) The Fort Dodge Fire Department was called to a home that was fully engulfed in flames this morning. By 8:00 am the fire had charred its way through the home at 502 North 17th Street and firefighters were tearing into potential hot spots to ensure it was completely extinguished.
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Newton man allegedly assaults multiple women in November

A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
NEWTON, IA
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy