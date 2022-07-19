Ashley Robling rescinds plea

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.” “We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community. They said their last communications with Jonathan in the days before the attack were “cheerful” and that he was looking forward to future plans.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO