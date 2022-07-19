ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

Monsoon weather left many in Eloy area without power

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm, according to officials, snapped power...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Dangerously hot today, with a more active monsoon headed our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive heat, with a deeper monsoon pattern arriving over the weekend. Clouds will clear to mostly sunny with dangerous heat across much of the desert southwest today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. Avoid any strenuous outdoor activity...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
City
Eloy, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
fox10phoenix.com

Ice pop bar in Tempe loses air conditioning amid extreme heat

The owner of Paleta Bar in Tempe said he is losing business because the AC was broken, and that he has lost more than 800 dollars worth of ice cream because it melted. We have reached out to the property owner, but have yet to receive a response.
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Garcia
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Power Lines
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Pinal County officials declare state of emergency over storm-related power outages

After an emergency session meeting Tuesday, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the storm damage and power outages in the area. Around ten thousand residents in Eloy, Arizona City and surrounding areas lost power from the massive storm that hit the Valley on Sunday. Many are still without power, leaving residents vulnerable to the deadly summer heat.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
AZFamily

Eloy, Arizona City residents left without power until Wednesday after monsoon storm

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Eloy and Arizona City residents are trying to find shelter and stay cool after a night of monsoon storms left thousands without power on Monday. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over Battaglia Drive and Toltec Road in Eloy and saw the damage left behind. Power lines were knocked down by the storm and completely snapped in half. Our news chopper kept flying along Battaglia and saw more power lines down in Arizona City.
ELOY, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
AZFamily

Storms cause awning collapse at Mesa business, other damage around the Valley

Phoenix preschool owner devastated after two people set school buses on fire. Jenell Jones said it is still unclear how much insurance will cover and with the school year coming up, time is running out to get the buses fixed. Phoenix family wants answers after 19-year-old woman killed during home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy