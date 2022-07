There will be major actions taking place to combat wage theft and protect paychecks of those who work in the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul had announced that the Wage Theft Task Force, which is a combination and coordinated effort of the NY Department of Labor, NYS Attorney General, and District Attorneys, have secured felony convictions and agreements from more than a dozen businesses to pay nearly $3 million in wage restitution and contributions owed to NYS.

KATHY HOCHUL ・ 1 DAY AGO