ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

WPAFB raises HPCON level as COVID-19 cases rise

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utOeC_0gkDJ1Uv00

WPAFP, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base is responding to the rising level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the surrounding area.

According to a release by WPAFB, the base will transition to HPCON Charlie at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The base has not declared a public health emergency at this time.

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander said these changes come after both Greene and Montgomery Counties reached a high community level of cases.

“We will continue to consistently apply DoD and Air Force guidance as CDC data for the local community changes,” Meeker said.

The release says HPCON Charlie brings four operational changes:

  • Mandatory screening testing for unvaccinated persons
  • Indoor mask wearing is mandatory
  • Less than 50% of normal occupancy is allowed in the workplace
  • Social gathering is limited to less than 50% of room occupancy

“Public health officials noted that national trends indicate that this latest wave is transitory and community levels are expected to reduce back to low in short time,” the release states. “The base is working very hard to minimize disruption to customer service functions and ask for your patience if we do experience delays in some areas. All community support, morale and business functions will remain open with additional restrictions in place for mask wear and spacing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Miami County COVID levels elevated to high by CDC

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County has been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past several weeks. Due to this increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Miami County from low to high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Ohio State
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

FBI finds missing Ohio teen with kidnapper in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station. According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Wpafp#Air Force
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman's body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman's age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

Psychiatrist: Aurora shooter manipulated, lied to me

Nearly a decade ago, James Holmes went inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and unleashed gunfire into a crowd watching "The Dark Knight Rises." The shooting rampage left 12 dead, 70 hurt and sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
AURORA, CO
WDTN

Competency hearing rescheduled for Troy man accused of killing roommate

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A competency hearing has been rescheduled for the Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate. According to Troy police, Higgins admitted to killing 25-year-old Easton Ho and dumping the body in Indiana before driving Ho’s car to Kettering, where he left it. Police said Higgins then took an Uber home.
TROY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy