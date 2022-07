GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO